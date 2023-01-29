Aberdeen linked with loan move for Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been linked with a loan move for Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter.

According to reports in the Netherlands, the Dons are leading the race to sign the 22-year-old.

Aberdeen’s first-choice goalkeeper Kelle Roos has been sidelined with a thigh injury since the League Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers earlier this month.

Joe Lewis has started the past three games for the Dons with Tom Ritchie recalled from his loan spell at Peterhead to sit on the bench for Saturday’s 6-0 defeat against Hibernian.

It is reported that Gorter’s move to the Dons is still expected to go ahead despite Dons boss Jim Goodwin being sacked following the heavy loss at Easter Road.

Gorter joined Ajax from Go Ahead Eagles in July 2021 on a four-year deal. His only start for Ajax this season was in a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield.