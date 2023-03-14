Influential Japanese cyberpunk duo Psydoll fly 6,000 miles for Aberdeen show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Influential Japanese cyberpunk duo Psydoll fly 6,000 miles for Aberdeen show

By Sean Wallace
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Tokyo cyberpunk duo Psydoll to play Aberdeen. Photo supplied by Psydoll
Tokyo cyberpunk duo Psydoll to play Aberdeen. Photo supplied by Psydoll

Japanese cyberpunk band Psydoll are flying more than 6,000 miles to play Aberdeen as the Granite City feels like ‘home’.

The acclaimed Tokyo based duo first played Aberdeen in 2007 and fell in love with the city.

Vocalist, keyboardist, and lyricist Nekoi insists they are relishing seeing Aberdeen fans again – and the city harbour’s ‘sleeping tankers’.

Highly influential Psydoll have been described as ‘J-pop for the Nine Inch Nails generation’.

They are set to headline Tunnels on Friday, March 17.

Japanese cyberpunk duo Psydoll to play Aberdeen. Image: Psydoll

Nekoi said: “Our first Aberdeen was at Club Elyzium on the year of the first Psydoll tour in the UK.

“Since then we have had several gigs in Aberdeen.

“Recently, we haven’t had a chance to play there so we are really happy to come back.

“Aberdeen the city is one of the homes of Psydoll.

“We really love to see the port with many tankers sleeping!”

‘The feeling of loss… and rebirth’

Formed in 1997, Psydoll are Nekoi and guitarist Ucchi.

Creating a clash of cyberpunk, gothic and industrial the duo made their live debut the following year in Tokyo.

In 2004 debut album, I Psydoll was released to critical acclaim.

Psydoll are flying direct to the UK from Tokyo, a 14-and-a-half hour flight.

The band will promote recent release Modus Operandi at the Aberdeen show.

Nekoi said: “We are using direct flights due to the musical instruments.

“However because of the war (in Ukraine) the flight time seems longer than before.

“No war!

“Modus Operandi is a compilation of remastered tracks from Psydoll’s early works.

“There are interesting songs hidden in our history.

“So we dragged them out to the market.

“All the songs are nostalgic but very, very….Psydoll.

“We also had the mini album ‘Rebirth’ out in late 2020.

“With so many loss around us or around the world, we put together the feeling of loss and rebirth.

“However, the songs are not all sad.

“For example in one song, the princess is reforming the magnificent robot in platinum and continues to support the hero.”

Cutting edge Japanese musicians

The Psydoll concert is the latest provided by Aberdeen based Interesting Music Promotions (IMP).

For two decades IMP have overseen hundreds of shows by influential artists such as Moon Duo, Thee More Shallows, The Octopus Project and many more.

IMP have delivered memorable shows by Japanese noise rock legends Boredoms and  Bo Ninen.

In May last year, IMP brought influential Japanese psych folk trio Kuunatic to Aberdeen for a stunning show at Tunnels.

Nekoi said: “Japanese alternative bands are coming back to venues.

“So many bands had stopped since 2020 but those that remain are all good and unique.

“There are so many cosplay idol girl units since 2020.

“Basically their aim is to promote their existence to fans.

“They are choosing various types of music to clear their group image and are practising a lot for great performances.

“They are interesting, and we need to be diligent and cute like them.”

How Tokyo shaped Psydoll’s sound

Boris, Merzbow, Mainliner and Melt-Banana are just a few of the genre-melting bands to emerge from Tokyo in recent years.

Nekoi insists it is a city with ‘strange, different’ styles of music.

She said: “We had heard the interesting word of “jam”.

“This is the word for Tokyo, because of all the kinds of people and cultures we have.

“Basically, we Japanese really love overseas cultures.

“But the cultures modified us in Tokyo and we enjoy it with strange, different styles.

“This is Tokyo, also this is the music of our characters in Psydoll.”

Psydoll are influenced by Manga animation and Science Fiction.

What is Nekoi’s vision for the future of not just the music industry, but society?

“Music as a business will change their forms 90%,” explained Nekoi.

“Music industries will close 90% and 90% of musicians will play past music.

“But the remaining 10% of musicians will continue making music.

“And people who still keep their eyes and ears to the music can grow this 10%  to 100%.”

