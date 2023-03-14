Refreshed and ready: Richard Hastings casts net wide for new manager’s job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Refreshed and ready: Richard Hastings casts net wide for new manager’s job

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Ex-Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is ready for a fresh challenge. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ex-Inverurie Locos manager Richard Hastings is ready for a fresh challenge. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Former Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings is prepared to move away from the north of Scotland in a bid to land a new manager’s role.

The 45-year-old, who was last week named as an inductee in Canada Soccer’s Hall of Fame, has plenty to offer the game, with a CV sparkling with success stories from his playing days.

Promotions as a player climbing the divisions, a famous Scottish Cup win with Caley Thistle against Celtic, beating Real Madrid in Austria, 59 caps for Canada, and a Concacaf Gold Cup 2000 winner’s medal for his country-  famously aided by his golden goal against Mexico – is a record to be proud of.

The former head of youth at Ross County was the boss of Highland League side Inverurie Locos for 17 months and he exited the club in January with his team positioned sixth.

Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer’s Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Driven to succeed in manager’s seat

A couple of months after leaving Harlaw Park, the former full-back explained his time at Locos has only added value to what he can offer prospective clubs – wherever that may be.

He said: “I have not been put off by the experience (at Inverurie Locos) – if anything I feel galvanised and hungry for the next opportunity.

“Traits that my former Canadian team-mates said about me (last week at the Hall of Fame induction) are the framework of my coaching and management.

“Being driven, hard-working, meticulous in your preparation, showing care in everything you do and being relentless in what you’re trying to achieve.

Richard Hastings playing for Ross County against Caley Thistle striker Martin Bavidge.

“I know I have the capabilities to be a successful manager. Former team-mates are now managers at the professional level, so why shouldn’t I aspire for the same?

“I will see what’s out there.

Opportunities are sparse locally, so naturally looking further afield or even abroad becomes an inevitability.

“I have a respectable coaching CV, UEFA ‘A’ and UEFA Elite Youth ‘A’ licenses, more than 11 years of developing academy players at Caley Thistle and Ross County, and can now add to it my managerial experience (at Locos).”

Experience vital for next career move

Hastings is grateful to have been given the chance to put his work ethic and coaching methods into practice at Locos, which he hopes will serve him well for the future.

He added: “Managing in the Highland League fitted in with my own football coaching business, RH3 Coaching, so it was a fantastic opportunity to join Locos.

“Most clubs hiring a manager would prefer you to have experience in managing a first-team dressing room of men.

“Inverurie gave me that experience. I am grateful for it and hope it will hold me in good stead for future opportunities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highland League

Tonight's Highland League Weekly again features Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle - with highlights of the sides' league meeting at Spain Park - plus, Nairn County v Huntly, and a chat with Fraserburgh's Jamie Beagrie on combining offshore work with semi-pro football.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle rematch,…
Conor Gethins celebrates. Image: Brian Smith
Conor Gethins moves one away from 200-goal milestone as Nairn County defeat Huntly
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured is Buckie's Andrew MacAskill celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1 Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Buckie boss Graeme Stewart pleased to keep title challenge on track with win against…
Lossiemouth interim manager Ian Campbell. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth twice come from behind to earn a point against Turriff United
Forres manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Formartine United's winning streak ended by Forres Mechanics
Action pics from Banks o' Dee v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League. Photos by Darrell Benns Buckie's Max Barry, left, challenges Ramsay Davidson of Banks o' Dee
Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle extend advantage with victory against Banks o' Dee
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
12 November 2022. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Brora Rangers and Banks of Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Gregor Macdonald celebrates
Brora's Gregor MacDonald happy to learn left-back role
CR0037487 Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park, Brechin In pic........ Joe McCabe heads for the dressing room after being sent off late in the game **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 20-08-2022
Buckie and Banks o' Dee clash again after League Cup thriller
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar.
Buckie Thistle president Garry Farquhar voices concerns over Scottish Conference proposal
2

Most Read

1
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
2
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
3
The last train pulled out of Meldrum station on December 30 1965, although the branch had handled only goods traffic since 1931 when the passenger service was withdrawn. It seems that by then most residents in the area preferred to take the bus to Inverurie or Aberdeen. The driver of the last train was Inverurie man Nicky Littlejohn, who recalled his life on the railways to members of Meldrum and Bourtie Heritage Society. LIBRARY PIC.
In pictures: 8 long-lost railway stations in Aberdeenshire and Moray
4
Jon S Baird has seen his plans to reopen the Belmont Filmhouse for Tetris screenings rejected.
Exclusive: Aberdeen to miss out on Tetris screenings as council rejects director’s plea
5
The High Court in Glasgow
Parents of three-month-old baby who died after allegedly ‘ingesting’ drugs to stand trial
6
Michele Smith leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Baseball bat-wielding woman attacked neighbour in Aberdeen house
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Andrew Burton took and possessed indecent images of children. He also caused a child to engage in sexual activity. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre Andrew Burton. n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
‘That was rather silly of me’: Man who photographed child caught with sick hoard…
8
Tailbacks were spotted all over the city due to the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
3
9
Junction Cottage at Alford has been architect-designed and completed to a high spec in 2021.
Six large family homes for sale from Stonehaven to Tain
10
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…

More from Press and Journal

Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland
The second phase of works on Elgin South Village was unanimously approved by Moray councillors today. Image: Springfield Properties.
Moray council unanimously approves second phase of Elgin housing development
Police were called to reports of a disturbance on Summerfield Terrace. Image: Google Street View.
Police called to disturbance at Aberdeen property
Jake Campbell in one of the heavy machinery vehicles. Image: Colaren Homes and Colaren Farms.
Fraserburgh schoolboy becomes one of the UK's youngest heavy machinery vehicle drivers - at…
The play will tell the story of the Bennachie Colonists. Image: Julia Sidell.
Original play to celebrate 'important and dramatic episode' of Bennachie history this summer
The standby Turriff ambulance is one of several initiatives being introduced to Grampian. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Recruitment issues hold up arrival of Turriff's dedicated ambulance
Thainstone House, near Inverurie, is among the hotels changing hands. Image: Crerar Hotels
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
The bridge has been closed until a full investigation can take place. Image: Google Maps.
A980 closed for three weeks near Alford after lorry crashes into bridge
Corran Ferry on Loch Linnhe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highland Council scraps plans for temporary weight restriction on Corran Ferry
Laura Smeaton and her dog, Jerry Lee, are celebrating after taking home a top prize from Crufts. Image: Laura Smeaton.
Celebrations for Peterculter handler and dog Jerry Lee after winning prize at Crufts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented