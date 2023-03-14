Refreshed and ready: Richard Hastings casts net wide for new manager’s job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings is prepared to move away from the north of Scotland in a bid to land a new manager’s role.

The 45-year-old, who was last week named as an inductee in Canada Soccer’s Hall of Fame, has plenty to offer the game, with a CV sparkling with success stories from his playing days.

Promotions as a player climbing the divisions, a famous Scottish Cup win with Caley Thistle against Celtic, beating Real Madrid in Austria, 59 caps for Canada, and a Concacaf Gold Cup 2000 winner’s medal for his country- famously aided by his golden goal against Mexico – is a record to be proud of.

The former head of youth at Ross County was the boss of Highland League side Inverurie Locos for 17 months and he exited the club in January with his team positioned sixth.

Driven to succeed in manager’s seat

A couple of months after leaving Harlaw Park, the former full-back explained his time at Locos has only added value to what he can offer prospective clubs – wherever that may be.

He said: “I have not been put off by the experience (at Inverurie Locos) – if anything I feel galvanised and hungry for the next opportunity.

“Traits that my former Canadian team-mates said about me (last week at the Hall of Fame induction) are the framework of my coaching and management.

“Being driven, hard-working, meticulous in your preparation, showing care in everything you do and being relentless in what you’re trying to achieve.

“I know I have the capabilities to be a successful manager. Former team-mates are now managers at the professional level, so why shouldn’t I aspire for the same?

“I will see what’s out there.

Opportunities are sparse locally, so naturally looking further afield or even abroad becomes an inevitability.

“I have a respectable coaching CV, UEFA ‘A’ and UEFA Elite Youth ‘A’ licenses, more than 11 years of developing academy players at Caley Thistle and Ross County, and can now add to it my managerial experience (at Locos).”

Experience vital for next career move

Hastings is grateful to have been given the chance to put his work ethic and coaching methods into practice at Locos, which he hopes will serve him well for the future.

He added: “Managing in the Highland League fitted in with my own football coaching business, RH3 Coaching, so it was a fantastic opportunity to join Locos.

“Most clubs hiring a manager would prefer you to have experience in managing a first-team dressing room of men.

“Inverurie gave me that experience. I am grateful for it and hope it will hold me in good stead for future opportunities.”