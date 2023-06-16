Catherine Deveney: Tarnished honours system is a cesspit of corruption and cronyism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Catherine Deveney: Tarnished honours system is a cesspit of corruption and cronyism

'What’s it worth? Who would want it? The number of people turning down an honour has doubled in recent years, not just because of misgivings about the racist history of “British Empire” but because honours are currency for political favours and donations.'

'Shamed Boris Johnson's honours make a mockery of those people deserving of their awards.'
'Shamed Boris Johnson's honours make a mockery of those people deserving of their awards.'
By Catherine Deveney

Boris Johnson’s father, Stanley, once joked to me in an interview that he regarded himself as a self-made man because he hadn’t gone to Eton.

He just made sure his sons did. Stanley himself went to, “a good, tough, rugger playing school” called Sherbourne which operated a Dickensian-sounding fag system in which older boys could drop a pencil and demand a younger one pick it up, or beat the living daylights out of them if they refused.

It didn’t put him off sending his own children to boarding school because his view has always been that, “bringing up children is much too important to be left to parents.”

Boris’s current predicament suggests that despite Stanley’s hopes, private education wasn’t a good substitute parent.

Honours system ‘epitomises the Britain we are’

What does a fag system give you other than a shameless sense of entitlement, and the idea that someone ‘inferior’ always cleans up after you if you are powerful enough to make them?

It epitomises the Britain we currently are. A class-ridden cesspit of corruption and cronyism in which our honours system has become a laughable tin badge either for those in the upper echelons, or those who lick the boots of the upper echelons the cleanest.

Anyone who has an honour for genuine public service must feel like the shareholder who watches their life-investment plummet.

What’s it worth? Who would want it? The number of people turning down an honour has doubled in recent years, not just because of misgivings about the racist history of “British Empire” but because honours are currency for political favours and donations.

As film director Ken Loach once said when refusing his, “It’s not a club you want to join when you look at the villains who have got it.”

And what villains, indeed, they have become. It is scant consolation that the House of Lords Appointments Commission has blocked 8 of Johnson’s nominations.

Or even that Rishi Sunak has discovered he has, indeed, got a vertebral column, telling  Johnson that if he doesn’t like his refusal to overrule the Commission’s decision, “that’s tough”.

It felt almost shocking.  Like a holy monk using a four-letter word, but nonetheless – belatedly – well done Rishi.

But that should not be the end of it. Michael Gove and Grant Shapps are desperately decreeing that life has “moved on” and none of us care anymore. Really? I think we will be the judge of that, don’t you?

The fact remains that a disgraced Prime Minister, forced to resign for public wrongdoing, is still allowed an Honours list in which he can nominate family, friends, and cronies.

Those blocked included Stanley Johnson, nominated for ehm – being daddy. And sending Boris to Eton.  (Current annual fee  £46,296.)

Also, Nadine Dorries for being his eternally loyal bestie in the face of all lies, duplicity and obfuscation.

His hairdresser belongs in the Tower, not the OBE queue

As for those who made it under the wire…His hairdresser. What? She belongs in the Tower, not the OBE  queue.

Dame Priti Patel. For what? Services to bullying? As for the ridiculous Sir Jacob Rees Mogg, what earthly use has he been to anyone who doesn’t own a stately home and a Mercedes? What is his knighthood for? Services to top hats and penny farthings?

Stanley Johnson was, like his son, no stranger to the toffs’ ability to be charming in a superficial, manipulative way.

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line as he bumped into him by chance on the tube train as it left Marylebone Station in London. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“I say, would you mind awfully not mentioning what I just said? Would you?” Stanley’s comments about Eton, privilege and parenting – made long before Boris became prime Minister –  reveal a lot.

As do the comments of actor, Damian Lewis, who once described the effect of leaving home to attend Eton. “There’s a sudden lack of intimacy with a parent, and your ability to get through that defines you emotionally for the rest of your life.”

Well, that explains the behaviour of a large proportion of our politicians. It also explains a system bogged down by a sense of unearned entitlement, illustrated by Johnson’s outrage that he can’t manipulate the system to his own ends.

After all, he’s special and different. I’ll party if I want to – but you can’t! The Foreign Office bolsters this system by annually spending 371,827 pounds of our public money – yes, yours and mine – to send the children of top diplomats to Eton.

Is that your priority for your hard-earned cash? It certainly isn’t mine.

Personally, Boris will continue to be fine, of course. His kind always are.

Being a disgraced ex-prime minister hasn’t prevented him earning £4.2 million from commitments across the world, according to the latest register of MPs’ financial interests.

But the gloss on his bank account cannot hide the tarnish on an honours system that is now all about grace and favour.

But never mind, people of Great Britain.  There’s still Liz Truss’s honours list to come.

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist, television presenter and Scottish Newspaper Columnist of the Year 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall, who has signed a new three-year contract. Image: Elgin City FC
Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract
Five young people pose with their drinks at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
GALLERY: Thousands descend on Stonehaven for the Midsummer Beer Happening
Nigg oil terminal.
End of an era at decades-old Nigg oil terminal
Post Thumbnail
McLaren’s Artura storms the hybrid scene
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen's bounce after great escape…
Kev, centre, says thank you to his four nurse saviours - from left, Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miracle on the A93: Heart attack cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses
Action pics from Scotland v USA in the final Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture. Scotland's Michael Leask. CR0037374 17/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Cricket: Aberdonian Michael Leask's belief as Scotland prepare for World Cup qualifier
AEL founder Graeme Mackie. Image: Gramite PR
Aberdeen firm AEL notches up higher sales in key global markets
Huntly referee Mike Ritchie was Scotland's only referee at the six-a-side World Cup in Germany. Image: Leisure Leagues.
Huntly football referee Mike Ritchie takes to international stage - at six-a-side World Cup
Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing calls on NHS Highland to pay Inverness hospital workers what they're owed…