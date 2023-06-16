The Voice of the North: How many more have to die before the SNP dual the A9?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: How many more have to die before the SNP dual the A9?

The state of the A9 has for years been a national scandal and now it is now a national tragedy, write The P&J's editorial team.

Police vehicles on the A9 with a sign reading "police incident". The SNP have yet to dual the A9
A heartbreaking 335 deaths have occured on the A9 since 1979. Image: DCT Design
By The Press and Journal

How many more people have to die on the A9 before the SNP finally lives up to its pledge to dual Scotland’s most notorious road?

How many more families have to go through the anguish of picking up the pieces of shattered lives before the Holyrood government keeps a promise it made a full 16 years ago?

Today, on behalf of the communities we serve across the north, we pose these questions directly to newly installed transport minister Fiona Hyslop – and urge her to put the long-awaited dualling project at the top of her “to do” list.

Death statistics on the Perth-Inverness A9 stretch

The raw statistics for the death toll on the Perth-Inverness stretch of the A9 – a heartbreaking 335 since 1979 – should leave her and fellow ministers in no doubt that this vital artery to the Highlands has been unfit for purpose not just for years, but for decades.

And behind what should never be approached as mere numbers are stories of loss, grief – and deep frustration that a route which serves not only countless towns, villages, the Highland capital itself and the region’s lifeblood tourism industry and scores of other businesses is being treated, as campaigners believe, like a “country backroad”.

The Scottish Government doesn’t quite do a revolving door for transport minister in the way the UK one manages with prime ministers, but four in the space of two years, while what should be the country’s top priority infrastructure project languishes in limbo, is not a good look.

Criticism from Civil Engineering Contractors Association

Ms Hyslop will not have missed the stinging criticism levelled at the SNP over its A9 failures by the Civil Engineering Contractors Association, nor should she be in any doubt that the people of the north are heart-sick of what sound like increasingly empty promises and hollow words from a government which has let them down time and again.

Ms Hyslop, First Minister Humza Yousaf and the rest of the SNP administration in Edinburgh must at last live up to the commitments made by their party and dual the A9. And we pledge to continue to hold all of them to account until they deliver.

The state of the road has for years been a national scandal – it is now a national tragedy.

