King’s Birthday Honours: Anne McCreadie receives BEM for decades of dedication to Merkinch community

Anne McCreadie’s half a century of dedication to the Merkinch community has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The 83-year-old has received a BEM for her services to the community which she said came as “quite a surprise”.

Ms McCreadie has played an active role at the Merkinch Community Centre since before it officially opened in the 1970s and has held the role of chairwoman for almost 30 years.

She still spends five days a week working at the building overseeing the day-to-day running.

“There’s always something to look forward to in the centre which keeps us motivated,” she said. “It’s used by people of all ages, and it’s a lifeline for many.”

The community stalwart has been instrumental in the centre’s volunteering programme and ensured that a range of people, including businesses, support and faith groups, are able to use the space.

Fight to keep centre open

When the building was at risk of being knocked down back in 2015, Ms McCreadie spoke out against the plans – and ultimately helped win the fight to keep the doors open.

“That was a victory.” she said.

“We fought against the plans and had a big public meeting. Lots of people came out and spoke about what we do for people of all ages and for people with disabilities.”

Ms McCreadie, who has been a member of the Merkinch Community Council since 1977, received the letter about her BEM a month ago and said it has been hard to keep it a secret from her three children, Susan, David and Stewart.

Outwith the community centre, she has also helped run the local Women’s Aid group and is a trustee of the Elsie Normington Foundation which was established to support parents of children with a learning disability.

