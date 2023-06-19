Two vehicles involved in crash on South Deeside Road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 58-year-old man has been issued a penalty notice for careless driving following a crash on South Deeside Road.

Emergency services were called to the B9077 Aberdeen to Banchory road just before 4pm.

The collision involved two vehicles and took place near the entrance to the Ardoe House Hotel.

It is understood the road was closed by police between Leggart Terrace and the junction with the B979.

It was reopened by 5pm.

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed they were contacted by the ambulance service for assistance at 3.59pm.

Two appliances were dispatched from Aberdeen Central station and left the scene at 4.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4pm on Monday, June 19 we received reports of a two-vehicle crash in the Ardoe area of the B9077.

“Emergency services attended and the road reopened at 4.55pm.

“A 58-year-old man was issued with a conditional offer for careless driving.”

There are no reports of any injuries.