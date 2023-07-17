Loganair cancels Aberdeen to Birmingham services due to industrial action.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loganair cancels Aberdeen to Birmingham services due to industrial action

The airline is suspending its flights from Aberdeen to Birmingham due to upcoming strikes.

By Shanay Taylor
Loganair flights between Aberdeen and Birmingham have been cancelled this week due to upcoming flight action.

Customers booked on the affected service are being contacted and offered alternative travel options.

Staff at Birmingham Airport are preparing to strike from Tuesday due to an ongoing pay dispute.

As a result, the Scottish airline has been forced to cancel its services from Aberdeen to Birmingham on Wednesday.

The airline said it is currently “working hard together with its partners to deliver all other scheduled services as planned”.

What routes will be affected?

Two of the Loganair flights on Wednesday, July 19, which have been cancelled include:

– LM061 Aberdeen to Birmingham.
– LM062 Birmingham to Aberdeen.

The airline has said there is no need for customers to take any action unless contacted.

Why is the industrial action taking place?

A small number of staff at Birmingham Airport have decided to strike after rejecting a revised pay offer of 10.5% on July 11, which was backdated to April 1.

Birmingham Airport has said the offer is above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation and the UK average pay settlement this year of 6%.

Following the rejection of this offer, Birmingham Airport said the dispute resolution process has ended without a successful outcome, with strike action from Unite members expected to start as early as Tuesday.

Loganair has now placed limits on the number of seats it is selling on all Birmingham services on both Tuesday and Wednesday, in order to protect existing flights.

Loganair has been contacted for comment.

