Loganair cancels Aberdeen to Birmingham services due to industrial action.

Loganair flights between Aberdeen and Birmingham have been cancelled this week due to upcoming flight action.

Customers booked on the affected service are being contacted and offered alternative travel options.

Staff at Birmingham Airport are preparing to strike from Tuesday due to an ongoing pay dispute.

As a result, the Scottish airline has been forced to cancel its services from Aberdeen to Birmingham on Wednesday.

The airline said it is currently “working hard together with its partners to deliver all other scheduled services as planned”.

What routes will be affected?

Two of the Loganair flights on Wednesday, July 19, which have been cancelled include:

– LM061 Aberdeen to Birmingham.

– LM062 Birmingham to Aberdeen.

The airline has said there is no need for customers to take any action unless contacted.

Why is the industrial action taking place?

A small number of staff at Birmingham Airport have decided to strike after rejecting a revised pay offer of 10.5% on July 11, which was backdated to April 1.

Birmingham Airport has said the offer is above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate of inflation and the UK average pay settlement this year of 6%.

Following the rejection of this offer, Birmingham Airport said the dispute resolution process has ended without a successful outcome, with strike action from Unite members expected to start as early as Tuesday.

Loganair has now placed limits on the number of seats it is selling on all Birmingham services on both Tuesday and Wednesday, in order to protect existing flights.

Loganair has been contacted for comment.