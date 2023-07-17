Man from Fort William still missing after nearly two weeks

A Fort William man who has been missing for nearly two weeks, has prompted an appeal from police.

Brian Lundie, 41, was last seen at around 1pm on Tuesday July 4 in the Fort William area.

Mr Lundie was spotted again 10 days later on Fort William High Street on July 14.

However, since then his whereabouts are unknown, and so police are appealing to the public to help trace him.

He is described as being white and 5ft 6in tall and when first reported missing he was wearing blue Jeans, green Nike khaki hooded top, a camouflaged Nike shell windbreaker and yellow Timberland boots.

Anyone who has seen Brian is asked to contact police as soon as possible on Police Scotland 101 quoting reference number 1701 of July 10.