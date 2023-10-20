Storm Babet: Network Rail warn some train routes will not run until Sunday

Network Rail has warned that some trains may not run until Sunday at the earliest as Storm Babet continues to sweep through the country.

In an update online, the train operator said: “We’ve seen exceptional rainfall and winds during Storm Babet, particularly in central and northeast Scotland.

“This means it’s going to take longer than expected for us to inspect routes for damage.

“It’s likely that some routes may not reopen until Sunday morning. More soon.”

Meanwhile Scotrail confirmed there will be no trains or replacement bus services on the Aberdeen & Elgin routes, Edinburgh & Aberdeen via Fife, Dunblane & Perth, Perth & Aviemore, and all Fife circle service.

Earlier this week Scotrail announced hundreds of services would be suspended while the storm passed through the country.

The operator has been highlighting some of the issues and damage on routes.