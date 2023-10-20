Storm Babet: Network Rail warn some train routes will not run until Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Storm Babet: Network Rail warn some train routes will not run until Sunday

Operators say routes will have to be inspected before deemed safe.

By Ashleigh Barbour
View of train departure board showing trains cancelled to Aberdeen.
Trains have been cancelled across Scotland

Network Rail has warned that some trains may not run until Sunday at the earliest as Storm Babet continues to sweep through the country.

In an update online, the train operator said: “We’ve seen exceptional rainfall and winds during Storm Babet, particularly in central and northeast Scotland.

“This means it’s going to take longer than expected for us to inspect routes for damage.

“It’s likely that some routes may not reopen until Sunday morning. More soon.”

Meanwhile Scotrail confirmed there will be no trains or replacement bus services on the Aberdeen & Elgin routes, Edinburgh & Aberdeen via Fife, Dunblane & Perth, Perth & Aviemore, and all Fife circle service.

Earlier this week Scotrail announced hundreds of services would be suspended while the storm passed through the country.

The operator has been highlighting some of the issues and damage on routes.

More from News

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip (Francisco Seco/AP)
Israel ‘does not plan to control life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip (Francisco Seco/AP)
Israel ‘does not plan to control life in Gaza’ after destroying Hamas
Post Thumbnail
Red 'danger to life' warning for Aberdeenshire EXTENDED until Sunday as new amber alert…
A split screen picture with Captain Paul Brown inn uniform on the left and a crowd scene from the London Marathon on the right.
Moray army captain who served in Iraq and Afghanistan to run London Marathon
The Orionids are actually pieces of Halley’s Comet (Danny Lawson/PA)
Orionid meteor shower to light up night sky
Businesses on Midleton’s Main Street were flooded during Storm Babet (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish forecasters issue new rain warnings as Government examines flood aid
A group of Ukrainian marines have sailed from the riverbank of Dnipro at the frontline near Kherson (AP)
Ukrainian and Russian leaders assess resources as war heads into second winter
Resident X - set up in Aberdeen's Marischal Square with a £1.33m council loan - had "failed", said city chiefs. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Exclusive: 'Failed' Resident X opened with council loan - but the city won't say…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Arkle Theatre company are putting on a play about Osgood Mackenzie and his toxic relationships with mother and wife. Mairi Mackenzie, Osgood Mackenzie and the cast of The Curious Case of Osgood Mackenzie, playwright Rob Mackean second from left Picture shows; Mairi Mackenzie, Osgood Mackenzie and the cast of The Curious Case of Osgood Mackenzie, playwright Rob Mackean second from left. various. Supplied by DCT Design/NTS/ Rob Mackean Date; Unknown
Inverewe Gardens founder's toxic relationships with women explored in new play 'The Curious Case…
The Bank Cafe and Restaurant in Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Huntly's Bank Cafe and Restaurant get permission to transform ANOTHER closed bank into extension