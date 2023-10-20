North Caledonian League: Alan Geegan confident best is yet to come for St Duthus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Caledonian League: Alan Geegan confident best is yet to come for St Duthus

The Tain outfit have won three of their last four matches ahead of Saturday's trip to Alness United.

By Andy Skinner
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Image: James Gunn.
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Image: James Gunn.

St Duthus manager Alan Geegan is confident his young side will only get better as the North Caledonian League campaign progresses.

The Tain outfit go into Saturday’s trip to Alness United with three wins from their last four games.

They staged a fine comeback last weekend to triumph 4-3 against Inverness Athletic.

That has moved them up to sixth place, with six points separating them from leaders Invergordon.

Geegan has had to oversee a large transition in his squad since taking charge two years ago this week.

Although he is operating with a less experienced squad than previously, Geegan is excited by the potential shown by a number of his young players – including Jamie Skinner, Aaron Skinner and Alfie Mackay.

Geegan said: “It’s quite a young squad. We have lost a lot of experience since I have taken over, such as Ross Tokely, Paul Gair and James Mackay.

“The young boys have come in and they have bought into what we are trying to do.

“It’s a learning curve for them, and if they stick together they will get there.

“There’s a good blend there, but the majority of the players at the club have got their best years ahead of them.

“It’s just trying to get them to stick together. It has probably been my biggest frustration since I took over that every season – one or two think the grass is greener.

“I’ve always said that if they don’t want to be at the club, I don’t want them to be here and I will not try and convince anybody. I’m happy to persevere with what we’ve got and make the other players better.”

Geegan taking nothing for granted against bottom-placed opponents

Alness are bottom of the table on goal difference ahead of Saturday’s encounter.

Geegan insists he is nothing for granted at Dalmore Park, however, adding: “We have built a bit of momentum – but on their day most teams can take points off each other.

“We had two good performances against Thurso and Bonar Bridge and, with no disrespect to them, it was a step up in quality against Invergordon – but we didn’t turn up that day.

“We are definitely going in the right direction. There has been a big turnaround of players in the last wee while, but there are plenty positives.

“Pre-season was quite slow to get going, but the performances have been there.”

Halkirk move closer to pace

Halkirk United moved up to fourth place with a 2-1 triumph over Golspie Sutherland in midweek, courtesy of goals from Jonah Martens and James Mackintosh. Martin Banks pulled back a late consolation for the visitors.

The Caithness outfit are aiming to make it three wins on the bounce against Clachnacuddin reserves.

Golspie, who have only played four league fixtures, will look to bounce back when they host Orkney.

Leaders Invergordon make the trip to Bonar Bridge, while champions Loch Ness travel to Thurso.

Fort William are also aiming to keep up pressure on the pacesetters, when they take on Inverness Athletic at Claggan Park.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
East End FC manager Stuart Whicher. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
North Region Junior football: Friends become adversaries as East End boss Stuart Whicher pits…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke
Duncan Shearer: Humble hero Steve Clarke has brought the good times back to Scotland
Sir Alex Ferguson with his wife Lady Cathy Ferguson. Image: PA.
Willie Miller: Fitting send-off for Lady Cathy - the cornerstone of Sir Alex Ferguson's…
Scotland manager Steve Clarke. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: Steve Clarke is the right manager at the right time
Aaron Hickey and Ryan Christie could be playing in Euro 2024 next summer. Image: Shutterstock.
Scotland qualify for Euro 2024 with two games still to play after Spain defeat…
Invergordon have reached the Football Times Cup final where they will meet Inverness Athletic. Image: North Caledonian FA
Invergordon strike back to win Football Times Cup semi-final at Golspie Sutherland
There were plenty of goals in this weekend's matches. Image: SNS.
Junior football: East End progress to third round of Scottish Junior Cup
Scotland's Scott McTominay looks dejected as his goal in Spain is checked by VAR. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Agonisingly close but I still believe Scotland will qualify for Euro 2024
Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…

Conversation