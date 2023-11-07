Video: Highland farmer horrified after sheep drowned in brutal dog attack

A Highland farmer is pleading for tourists to keep their dogs on a lead after one of his sheep died in a brutal attack.

A horrifying video shows the moment a ewe was mauled after being chased across Andrew Ross’s farm in Laide.

The pet is understood to be owned by a holidaymaker who was staying in a local Airbnb and has since been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Ross, from Muir of Ord, told The Press and Journal how he received a distressing call from his mum on October 26.

He rushed to the farm to find a dead sheep lying by the sea, and police at the scene.

The 30-year-old said: “A man staying in an Airbnb along the road was walking across the beach with a large German Shepherd-type dog.

“The dog was not on a leash, although the owner was holding one in his hand, and it was around a mile ahead of him.”

The young farmer explained that the home ewes were grazing on a hill, which runs down the shore, when they were attacked.

A group, which had stayed close to the beach, were forced to flee over the jagged rocks after being chased by the dog.

One was pursued into the sea; after sustaining deep cuts to its leg and neck, it drowned when the dog jumped on it and held it under the water.

Mr Ross said the other sheep were “traumatised” as they “got their legs cut and scraped after running through the jagged rocks.”

He added: “We could lose more calves if the wounds get infected.

“A friend of mine lost many lambs after his ewes had stress-related abortions after being chased by another dog.”

Second sheep worrying attack for frustrated farmer

Unfortunately, it’s the second time the farmer has been a victim of sheep worrying.

Mr Ross explained that another one of his sheep was killed and driven into the sea by a tourist’s dog around five years ago – and that the problem is only getting worse.

He added: “The number of irresponsible tourists who do not keep their dogs on a leash has been growing over the last couple of years.”

“We have signs all over the place to warn people, but many of them just ignore them.

“These are city dogs that have not seen sheep or cattle before.

“Everyone says that their dog would never do anything like this, but you just never know.”

“It is not the dog’s fault, but the owner’s responsibility.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40 am on Thursday, October 26, a report was made that a sheep had died following an incident of sheep worrying in the Achnasheen area of the northwest Highlands.

“A 34-year-old man is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal following the incident.”