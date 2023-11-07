Video: Highland farmer horrified after sheep drowned in brutal dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Highland farmer horrified after sheep drowned in brutal dog attack

GRAPHIC WARNING: Shocking footage shows the ewe being mauled on rocks near Andrew Ross's farm in Laide.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A Highland farmer had one of his sheep killed by a tourist's dog in Laide. Picture shows the dead sheep. Image supplied by Andrew Ross.
A Highland farmer had one of his sheep killed by a tourist's dog in Laide. Picture shows the dead sheep. Image supplied by Andrew Ross.

A Highland farmer is pleading for tourists to keep their dogs on a lead after one of his sheep died in a brutal attack.

A horrifying video shows the moment a ewe was mauled after being chased across Andrew Ross’s farm in Laide.

The pet is understood to be owned by a holidaymaker who was staying in a local Airbnb and has since been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Mr Ross, from Muir of Ord, told The Press and Journal how he received a distressing call from his mum on October 26.

He rushed to the farm to find a dead sheep lying by the sea, and police at the scene.

The 30-year-old said: “A man staying in an Airbnb along the road was walking across the beach with a large German Shepherd-type dog.

“The dog was not on a leash, although the owner was holding one in his hand, and it was around a mile ahead of him.”

The young farmer explained that the home ewes were grazing on a hill, which runs down the shore, when they were attacked.

A group, which had stayed close to the beach, were forced to flee over the jagged rocks after being chased by the dog.

The sheep was severely injured during the dog attack in Laide. Image supplied by Andrew Ross.

One was pursued into the sea; after sustaining deep cuts to its leg and neck, it drowned when the dog jumped on it and held it under the water.

Mr Ross said the other sheep were “traumatised” as they “got their legs cut and scraped after running through the jagged rocks.”

He added: “We could lose more calves if the wounds get infected.

“A friend of mine lost many lambs after his ewes had stress-related abortions after being chased by another dog.”

Second sheep worrying attack for frustrated farmer

Unfortunately, it’s the second time the farmer has been a victim of sheep worrying.

Mr Ross explained that another one of his sheep was killed and driven into the sea by a tourist’s dog around five years ago – and that the problem is only getting worse.

He added: “The number of irresponsible tourists who do not keep their dogs on a leash has been growing over the last couple of years.”

“We have signs all over the place to warn people, but many of them just ignore them.

“These are city dogs that have not seen sheep or cattle before.

There are many warning signs in the area. Image supplied by Andrew Ross

“Everyone says that their dog would never do anything like this, but you just never know.”

“It is not the dog’s fault, but the owner’s responsibility.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40 am on Thursday, October 26, a report was made that a sheep had died following an incident of sheep worrying in the Achnasheen area of the northwest Highlands.

“A 34-year-old man is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal following the incident.”

To the Resc-Ewe! Britain’s loneliest sheep saved after more than two years alone

