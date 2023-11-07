Two people taken to hospital after three-car crash on A90 near Boddam

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-car collision on the A90 near Boddam in Aberdeenshire this morning.

This incident happened at around 7.30am on the Aberdeen to Peterhead road, with it being closed in both directions from Millbank Coaches to the Invernettie roundabout in the Buchan town..

Two fire appliances attended the scene from Peterhead, as did police, with the road now reopened.

Fire service at the crash

The fire service confirmed that they got the call at 7.34am and left at 8.03am.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the A90 near Boddam at around 7.30am on Tuesday November 7.

“Two people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the vehicles have been moved off the road.”

The incident has affected some pupils at Peterhead Academy, with school buses from Boddam and Cruden Bay cancelled as a result.