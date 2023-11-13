Four-times-the-limit drink-driver caught in Inverness car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Four-times-the-limit drink-driver caught in Inverness car park

Calumn Wilson did not make it onto the roads, thanks to the actions of eagle-eyed onlookers, who alerted police and car park staff.

By Jenni Gee
Outside of Rose Street multi-storey car park.
Calumn Wilson was caught in the Rose Street car park. Image DC Thomson

A drink-driver who was spotted walking unsteadily through a car park before getting behind the wheel had been banned from the roads.

Calumn Wilson was more than four times the drink-drive limit when he got in his Fiat Punto in Rose Street’s multi-storey car park in Inverness.

But the boozy driver did not make it onto the roads, thanks to the actions of eagle-eyed onlookers, who alerted police and car park staff.

Wilson, 27, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving.

Fiscal depute Grant McLennan told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank that it was around 9.50pm when workers returning to their vehicles in the car park spotted Wilson walking unsteadily as if he had been drinking.

‘He appeared to be drunk’

He said: “They noted a male walking. He appeared to be unsteady on his feet, he appeared to be drunk.”

Soon after this, the witnesses spotted Wilson again, but this time he was behind the wheel.

“They noted a black Fiat Punto being driven, with the driver being the male they had earlier observed.”

When Wilson stopped the vehicle before exiting the car park one witness spoke briefly to him, a member of car park staff was informed and police were called.

Wilson failed an initial breath test and further testing at the police station revealed his breath alcohol level to be 108 microgrammes per 100 millilitres – almost five times the legal limit of 22 microgrammes.

‘Extremely foolish’

Solicitor Natalie Paterson, for Wilson, said the incident represented “extremely foolish” behaviour on the part of her client.

She said Wilson had met up with friends to watch a football game.

Initially drinking soft drinks, he had later decided to take alcohol, before returning to his vehicle.

She told the court that losing his license would have an impact on the grounds worker’s employment, where he was currently the “main driver”.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Wilson, of Cranmore Drive, Smithton, £840 and banned him from the road for a year – which could be reduced by three months if he successfully completes a self-funded drink driver rehabilitation course.