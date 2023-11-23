New locations for full-fibre broadband in Aberdeenshire and Highlands revealed

Openreach has revealed the latest areas in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands to gain access to full-fibre broadband.

More than 7,000 households across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire now have access to the broadband.

The company is delivering the Scottish Government’s £600 million Reaching 100% (R100) programme targeting the hardest to reach communities.

The full-fibre network is up to 10 times faster than the average home broadband connection.

That means quicker game downloads, better quality video video calls and higher resolution film streaming.

Where is full-fibre broadband now available in Aberdeenshire and Highlands?

Aberdeenshire: Aberdeen Balgownie, Aberdeen Kinellar, Balmedie, Catterline, Drumlithie, Ellon, Insch, Inverbervie, Inverurie, Kemnay, Kintore, Monymusk, Newburgh, Old Rayne, Oldmeldrum, Pitcaple, Sauchen, St Cyrus

Highlands: Ardersier, Ballachullish, Corpach, Cromarty, Croy, Dochgarroch, Dores, Drumchardine, Duror, Fort William, Fortrose, Gorthleck, John O’Groats, Keiss, Kessock, Lyth, Munlochy, Onich, Spean Bridge

New broadband a reliable service

Openreach partnership director for Scotland Robert Thorburn said the programme provides a reliable service in remote areas.

He said: “The R100 programme is bringing fast, reliable broadband to the hardest-to-reach places in Scotland, with lots of new work starting in the weeks and months ahead.

“We’re working closely with Aberdeenshire Council and our build partners to plan and deliver this huge civil undertaking with the least possible disruption to residents.

“It’s a complex build and our engineers and operatives may need to install new poles or ducts and cables to reach some households.”

Scottish Government innovation minister Richard Lochhead said: “It’s hugely important for homes and businesses to benefit from a full-fibre upgrade in places such as Inverurie and Sauchen.

“Digital connectivity is transforming how we live our lives.

“It connects us in new and different ways, improving public services and helping businesses develop new products and reduce costs.”