Highland councillor accused of faking disabled parking permits for business

A Highland councillor has been accused of faking blue badge parking permits so drivers of her tour bus company could use disabled spaces.

Maxine Smith, who represents voters in the region’s Cromarty area, will go on trial at Inverness Sheriff Court next year.

The 64-year-old, of Calrichie Cottages in Invergordon, is pleading not guilty.

It’s alleged that photocopied and laminated badges were left on display without her being present.

Drivers of Thistle Excursions – a firm owned by the local politician – were then able to use restricted parking, it’s claimed.

The charge also states that the councillor “uttered as genuine to employees of The Highland Council, a blue badge which had been altered without the authority of the local authority” at Outram Street, Invergordon, on April 3 2019 and November 30 last year.

Smith, a former SNP councillor, resigned from the party group in 2020.

She is now a member of the Highland Alliance.

According to Companies House records, Smith is also a director of Thistle Excursions, which offers Highland bus tours to cruise ship passengers disembarking at the port of Invergordon.

Smith, who did not appear at Inverness Sheriff Court, was represented by solicitor Willie Young who tendered a plea of not guilty on her behalf on Thursday.

Sheriff Sara Matheson then fixed a trial date for May 20 next year.

An intermediate diet to establish both the prosecution and defence’s readiness for trial will take place on April 23 2024.

How does Highland council’s Disabled Parking Blue Badge Scheme work?

According to Highland Council’s website, the Disabled Parking Blue Badge Scheme “is designed to help disabled people who have severe mobility problems lead independent lives”.

The local authority’s web pages explain: “They should be confident that when they reach a destination, either as a driver or passenger, that they will be able to park near to a venue.

“Therefore have easier access to the services they want to use. It isn’t to provide free parking.”

Genuine blue badge holders across the area can access free parking in all of Highland Council’s off-street car parks, except the multi-storey in Inverness.

It also allows on-street, free parking without time restriction in pay and display bays, on single and double yellow lines without loading restrictions – as long as users are parked safely and their badge is valid.

