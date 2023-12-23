Friends of Anchor to bolster staff and patient services with P&J funding

North-east cancer support charity Friends of Anchor aim to further enhance their services to patients and staff of the Anchor Centre in 2024.

The charity helps provide vital care and support to cancer and haematology patients in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Shetland at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s Anchor unit.

The Anchor suite is the first of its kind at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

They will use funding obtained through the P&J’s 275 Community Fund to bolster specialist services once they have been launched.

Patients undergoing treatment will have access to specialised therapies – like scar tissue and cording massage appointments – as well as hair and wig styling workshops.

The charity’s person-centred wellbeing services are freely available for every patient, with programmes also available for the staff caring for them.

Friends of Anchor invests in medical equipment and pioneering research to push the boundaries in how we diagnose, treat and care for people, while a pledge to promote clinical excellence includes funded development programmes for NHS clinical staff to enhance knowledge and expertise.

Every year, Friends of Anchor – which was founded in 1997 – commits £100,000 towards multiple research projects, all of which take place within the University of Aberdeen.

Their new facility will see them provided practical, person-centric support to patients with cancer and blood disorders.

Each day, volunteers will greet patients whilst ensuring they are supported and informed throughout their treatment.

The charity will receive a minimum donation of £10,000 – as will public nominated partners Munlochy Animal Aid, SurfABLE, Scotland Charity Air Ambulance and Bon Accord Heritage.

There will be additional fundraisers held over the year with profits to be distributed between the groups.

The first fundraising event is the P&J 275 Charity Gala – association with Cala which takes place at the P&J Live on February 2.

Gala sponsor ANM Group expressed their support of the upcoming event.

Chief Executive Grant Rogerson said: “ANM Group are pleased to support the Press and Journal’s 275th anniversary and local charities through the 275 Community Fund.

“As a company with a long-standing connection to the P&J, we are proud to be part of this milestone celebration.

“We understand the value of local journalism to our customers and members, and we look forward to continuing our support for many years to come.”

In addition to the gala, the charity runs regular fundraising events including Brave + Courage on the Catwalk at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, which feature 24 men and 24 women who have faced, or are going through, a cancer or haematology diagnosis.

A wellbeing team – based within the Anchor Unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – offers face-to-face support, from co-ordinating wellbeing services such as massage, podiatry and mindfulness courses to the morning paper round.

Local businesses and individuals are encouraged to share their support for Friends of Anchor and the four charity partners by booking a table at the fundraising gala.

Tables can be booked here: www.pressandjournal275.co.uk