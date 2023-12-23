Police find missing Buckie teen

Police have found the missing Buckie teen who was reported missing on December 22.

Police announced they had found the teen around 1pm on Saturday, December 23.

Missing People Services

Missing People run a free helpline 7 days a week from 9am to 11pm for anyone who is “thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.”

This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. More details can be found online.