Police find missing Buckie teen Police announced they had found the teen shortly after 1pm on Saturday. By Bailey Moreton December 23 2023, 12.52pm Share Police find missing Buckie teen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6306788/police-looking-for-missing-buckie-teen-logan-simpson/ Copy Link 0 comment Police Scotland officers in uniform. Image: Police Scotland. Police have found the missing Buckie teen who was reported missing on December 22. Police announced they had found the teen around 1pm on Saturday, December 23. Missing People Services Missing People run a free helpline 7 days a week from 9am to 11pm for anyone who is “thinking of going missing, is currently missing, or has friends or family who are missing.” This can be accessed by phone or text on 116 000. More details can be found online. Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands
Conversation