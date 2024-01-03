Movie charting BrewDog’s rise to fame is coming to the big screen

The founders of BrewDog have announced that a movie is being made of their rise to become Scottish beer giants.

Co-owner James Watt announced that they have working on a script for “Underdogs: The Rise of BrewDog” – an account of how their success came to be.

Founded and still based in Ellon, the booze empire now operates more than 100 bars and hotels across the world in locations like Las Vegas and London.

Announcing the news on his LinkedIn page, James also shared a teaser picture which could give fans a clue of what to expect from the upcoming flick.

The photo includes the first page of the script, which gives away the setting for the opening scene.

According to the spoiler, the intro will feature co-founder Martin Dickie climbing up a hill in the Highlands set to The Proclaimer’s “500 Miles”.

Watt “can’t wait” to bring the famous story to screens

James said: “It has been so exciting to work with such talented people on the script of this amazing new movie.

“Since Martin & I started BrewDog, both just aged 24, the journey has been remarkable.

“There has been high highs, low lows, failures, successes and a healthy dose of controversy along the way.

“We can’t wait to bring the story to the big screens. Watch this space!”

His followers shared their excitement about the upcoming film, with one suggesting Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt for the lead roles.

James replied saying that “would be amazing”.

He was also coy when asked if he would be starring as himself, saying all would be announced in due course.

What is the BrewDog story?

Today, BrewDog is one of the world’s leading craft beer manufacturers.

Positioning itself as “punk”, it caught headlines for controversial advertising campaigns and marketing tactics.

They give away 20% of their profits through the Unicorn Fund, as well as having launched their Equity for Punks V scheme which allows ordinary beer fans to own a part of the BrewDog business.

James and Martin founded the company back in 2007 aged only 24. They met and became friends while at Peterhead Academy.

Starting off making brews for craft beer festivals in Fraserburgh, they opened their very first bar in Aberdeen in 2010 before expanding all over the world.

Now BrewDog beers can be found in most supermarkets with bars in America, Europe and even China.

Last year, James issued an apology to anyone who had felt uncomfortable because of his behaviour in the past after he was the subject of a BBC Disclosure documentary.