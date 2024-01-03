Movie charting BrewDog’s rise to fame is coming to the big screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Movie charting BrewDog’s rise to fame is coming to the big screen

Co-founder James Watt announced a movie script is in the works and that they "can't wait" to bring the BrewDog story to the silver screen.

By Graham Fleming
BrewDog film
The film will tell the story of how BrewDog was founded. Image: James Watt/ Linkedin.

The founders of BrewDog have announced that a movie is being made of their rise to become Scottish beer giants.

Co-owner James Watt announced that they have working on a script for “Underdogs: The Rise of BrewDog” – an account of how their success came to be.

Founded and still based in Ellon, the booze empire now operates more than 100 bars and hotels across the world in locations like Las Vegas and London.

Announcing the news on his LinkedIn page, James also shared a teaser picture which could give fans a clue of what to expect from the upcoming flick.

BrewDog
Watt excitedly announced the news via social media. Image: James Watt/ LinkedIn.

The photo includes the first page of the script, which gives away the setting for the opening scene.

According to the spoiler, the intro will feature co-founder Martin Dickie climbing up a hill in the Highlands set to The Proclaimer’s “500 Miles”.

Watt “can’t wait” to bring the famous story to screens

James said: “It has been so exciting to work with such talented people on the script of this amazing new movie.

“Since Martin & I started BrewDog, both just aged 24, the journey has been remarkable.

“There has been high highs, low lows, failures, successes and a healthy dose of controversy along the way.

“We can’t wait to bring the story to the big screens. Watch this space!”

His followers shared their excitement about the upcoming film, with one suggesting Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt for the lead roles.

James replied saying that “would be amazing”.

He was also coy when asked if he would be starring as himself, saying all would be announced in due course.

Martin Dickie and James Watt at the BrewDog brewery at Balmacassie Commercial Park, Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell

What is the BrewDog story?

Today, BrewDog is one of the world’s leading craft beer manufacturers.

Positioning itself as “punk”, it caught headlines for controversial advertising campaigns and marketing tactics.

They give away 20% of their profits through the Unicorn Fund, as well as having launched their Equity for Punks V scheme which allows ordinary beer fans to own a part of the BrewDog business.

James and Martin founded the company back in 2007 aged only 24. They met and became friends while at Peterhead Academy. 

Starting off making brews for craft beer festivals in Fraserburgh, they opened their very first bar in Aberdeen in 2010 before expanding all over the world.

Now BrewDog beers can be found in most supermarkets with bars in America, Europe and even China.

Last year, James issued an apology to anyone who had felt uncomfortable because of his behaviour in the past after he was the subject of a BBC Disclosure documentary.

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog boyfriend James Watt share pics of ‘Boxing Day hike’ in Aberdeenshire

