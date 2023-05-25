A brief history of BrewDog

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

BrewDog is coming home to Taste of Grampian 2023. The company, whose humble roots are in Aberdeenshire, have a rich story.

To give you some idea of how BrewDog has grown over time, we thought we’d share with you how the business has developed over time.

Founders James Watt and Martin Dickie decided they were fed up with the UK beer market… so, aged just 24, they decided to do something about it.

Thanks to some very scary bank loans, the guys start making their own hardcore craft beers in Fraserburgh, a town in the North East of Scotland. They brew tiny batches, fill bottles by hand, sell their first beers at local markets out of a beaten-up old van… and BrewDog is born. Let’s jump right into the tale of the company.

What happens next in BrewDog history?

The story really takes on a new life in 2010 when the first BrewDog bar opens in Aberdeen, James and Martin’s hometown – and the city also hosts the first ever AGM. The BrewDog founders are “more than a bit happy” – especially as they win the Gold Medal for Hardcore IPA at the World Beer Cup. A slightly different reason to celebrate; brewing a 55% abv beer and packing it in roadkill, making it the world’s most expensive ever beer.

In 2011, new bars open in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London. The guys also brew a beer at the bottom of the ocean (seriously), grow their business over 200% (again!) and launch Equity for Punks II. At the end of the year, they manage to raise more than £2.2m and welcome 5,000 new shareholders.

Setting the bar for new heights

From then, BrewDog’s popularity continued to soar. They began to think about launching in the United States of America. This came to fruition in 2013 when the team launched their BrewDogs television show.

This very same year, they also launched their first international bar in Stockholm, Sweden. Really proving the global presence of the Aberdonian brand.

In 2015, BrewDog officially went stateside and made their home in Columbus, Ohio. The brand was just going from strength to strength.

A decade of success

2017 marked a decade for the boys at BrewDog. What started in very humble beginnings has expanded across the world. Did you know, that a fake BrewDog even popped up in China? Everyone wanted a piece of the action.

The Unicorn Fund becomes the company’s pledge to give away 20% of its profits every year. The team also launched Equity for Punks V which takes its global community to over 70,000, begin brewing both in Columbus USA and at its other standalone brewery, OverWorks beers in Ellon – and announce its plan to build a BrewDog brewery in Brisbane, Australia.

Fast forward to the present day

In 2023, BrewDog has solidified itself as one of the world’s leading beer manufacturers. You can find a can of BrewDog beer pretty much anywhere in the world. So, it’s only right that the company comes back to its roots for Taste of Grampian. Which is being held at the P&J arena in Aberdeen this June.

The company is one of the main sponsors of the event, which is wonderfully full circle. Showing its dedication to its hometown turf and the area that made them.

Get your tickets for Taste of Grampian and sample some wonderful BrewDog delights. Slàinte!