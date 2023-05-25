A brief history of BrewDog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A brief history of BrewDog

BrewDog is a world-renowned company, whose home is Ellon, Aberdeenshire.

An image of BrewDog's facilities. There is a rich BrewDog history.

BrewDog is coming home to Taste of Grampian 2023. The company, whose humble roots are in Aberdeenshire, have a rich story.

To give you some idea of how BrewDog has grown over time, we thought we’d share with you how the business has developed over time.

Founders James Watt and Martin Dickie decided they were fed up with the UK beer market… so, aged just 24, they decided to do something about it.

Lost Lager being poured. Lost Lager is a pivotal part of BrewDog history.
Lost Lager is one of the most popular beers brewed by BrewDog.

Thanks to some very scary bank loans, the guys start making their own hardcore craft beers in Fraserburgh, a town in the North East of Scotland. They brew tiny batches, fill bottles by hand, sell their first beers at local markets out of a beaten-up old van… and BrewDog is born. Let’s jump right into the tale of the company.

What happens next in BrewDog history?

The story really takes on a new life in 2010 when the first BrewDog bar opens in Aberdeen, James and Martin’s hometown – and the city also hosts the first ever AGM. The BrewDog founders are “more than a bit happy” – especially as they win the Gold Medal for Hardcore IPA at the World Beer Cup. A slightly different reason to celebrate; brewing a 55% abv beer and packing it in roadkill, making it the world’s most expensive ever beer.

In 2011, new bars open in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London. The guys also brew a beer at the bottom of the ocean (seriously), grow their business over 200% (again!) and launch Equity for Punks II. At the end of the year, they manage to raise more than £2.2m and welcome 5,000 new shareholders.

Setting the bar for new heights

From then, BrewDog’s popularity continued to soar. They began to think about launching in the United States of America. This came to fruition in 2013 when the team launched their BrewDogs television show.

A selection of BrewDog beers. Each beer is a huge part of BrewDog history.
A selection of beers.

This very same year, they also launched their first international bar in Stockholm, Sweden. Really proving the global presence of the Aberdonian brand.

In 2015, BrewDog officially went stateside and made their home in Columbus, Ohio. The brand was just going from strength to strength.

A decade of success

2017 marked a decade for the boys at BrewDog. What started in very humble beginnings has expanded across the world. Did you know, that a fake BrewDog even popped up in China? Everyone wanted a piece of the action.

The Unicorn Fund becomes the company’s pledge to give away 20% of its profits every year. The team also launched Equity for Punks V which takes its global community to over 70,000, begin brewing both in Columbus USA and at its other standalone brewery, OverWorks beers in Ellon – and announce its plan to build a BrewDog brewery in Brisbane, Australia.

Fast forward to the present day

In 2023, BrewDog has solidified itself as one of the world’s leading beer manufacturers. You can find a can of BrewDog beer pretty much anywhere in the world. So, it’s only right that the company comes back to its roots for Taste of Grampian. Which is being held at the P&J arena in Aberdeen this June.

A sample of BrewDog beers.
Are you ready to sample some beers?

The company is one of the main sponsors of the event, which is wonderfully full circle. Showing its dedication to its hometown turf and the area that made them.

Get your tickets for Taste of Grampian and sample some wonderful BrewDog delights. Slàinte!

