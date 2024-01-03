Midfielder Jamie McGrath says it is not all ‘doom and gloom’ at Pittodrie despite Premiership bottom six position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder Jamie McGrath says it is not all ‘doom and gloom’ at Pittodrie despite Premiership bottom six position

Republic of Ireland international has called for the 3-0 win against Ross County to be the catalyst to rise up the Premiership table.

By Sean Wallace
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.
Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring against Ross County with Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath insists the Dons’ victory against Ross County proves it is not all “doom and gloom” at Pittodrie.

Pressure had mounted on boss Barry Robson following a dismal 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie last weekend.

Robson and the Dons were booed at full-time by many frustrated supporters following that loss to the Paisley Buddies.

Aberdeen are also languishing in the Premiership bottom six.

However McGrath reckons the 3-0 win at Ross County shows the Reds are on the right track.

He hopes the win is a catalyst for the Reds to rise up the Premiership table in 2024.

And McGrath also pointed out that for all the recent criticism – Aberdeen have won three of their last four league games.

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock

McGrath, who netted a double against Ross County, said: “We were back at our best.

“It was important to get back to winning ways after the St Mirren defeat.

“That is three wins in our last four so it is not all doom and gloom.

“We knew it wasn’t good enough against St Mirren in front of our own fans so we had to bounce back.

“From minute one we were on it against Ross County who are a good side.”

Jamie McGrath (7) of Aberdeen celebrates scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
The Aberdeen players celebrates Jamie McGrath scoring his second goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Expectation playing for Aberdeen

The pressure was on Aberdeen to deliver an immediate response to the St Mirren defeat.

It was a loss that angered manager Barry Robson.

The defeat also left supporters angry.

On the pressure, McGrath said: “That’s what you get playing for Aberdeen, it is a massive club.

“The fans are right to expect better performances than we showed against St Mirren.

“It was important we gave the traveling fans something to cheer about and put St Mirren behind us.

“Of course Saturday wasn’t good enough but against Ross County we showed we are good players and a good team.

“We started the new year fresh and with three points.

“Hopefully it is a positive start now to the second half of the season.”

‘Feel-good factor’ going into the break

Republic of Ireland international McGrath netted a first half double in Dingwall to ensure the Dons began 2024 with a win.

The 27-year-old believes there will now be a “feel-good factor” at the club as the Premiership enters a winter break.

Bojan Miovski (9) scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

The midfielder said: “I don’t think it was a 3-0 game (against St Mirren) as they scored two late goals as we were trying to counter and break them down.

“They got us on the counter.

“It was not for lack of effort as we have been trying our hardest to win games.

“But we know we have to win our games at home.

“It was important to go into the break with three points against Ross County and that feel-good factor.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson celebrates after the 3-0 defeat of Ross County. Image; SNS

McGrath’s hat-trick hopes dashed

McGrath thought he had an opportunity to bag a hat-trick from the penalty spot against Ross County, but it wasn’t to be.

A penalty was initially awarded to the Dons when 3-0 up for a foul on Ester Sokler by Jack Baldwin, who was sent off.

Leading scorer Bojan Miovski is the regular penalty taker.

With McGrath on a hat-trick his team-mates decided to let him take the spot kick.

However the penalty went to a VAR review and was over-ruled as the foul was adjudged to have been outside the 18 yard box.

Aberdeen were instead awarded a free-kick.

Jamie McGrath nets for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

McGrath said: “I was licking my lips when it was a penalty and the boys gave it to me which was nice.

“It wasn’t to be but as long as we got the three points, that is what matters.

“Coming away with a win was the aim – and we did that with style.

“When we had to be clinical we were and once we got that first goal it made the game a bit easier.

“For whatever reason we clicked from minute one.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Graeme Shinnie during the Premiership match with Ross County. Image: SNS

Switching to four at the back

Aberdeen boss Robson switched from his preferred three at the back to a four man rear-guard against Ross County.

The tactical change paid off as the Dons registered a first Premiership clean sheet since October.

Josh Sims in action against Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie. Image: Shutterstock.

McGrath said: “The gaffer picked a system that would work against the opposition.

“Ross County played some really good stuff as we had watched them in their last few games since their gaffer (Derek Adams) came in.

“It might change the next game who knows.

“We didn’t have too much time to learn the formation over the last few days.

“But we took the information the gaffer gave us and it paid off.”

Conversation