‘From rock bottom to the top of the world’: Personal trainer’s bid to become first Aberdeen woman to conquer Mount Everest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘From rock bottom to the top of the world’: Personal trainer’s bid to become first Aberdeen woman to conquer Mount Everest

Lee Donald has overcome a 15-year eating disorder, depression and alcohol issues.

By Chris Cromar
Lee Donald holding flag at top of mountain.
Lee Donald will climb Mount Everest in April. Image: Lee Donald.

An Aberdeen woman who has overcome a 15-year eating disorder, depression and alcohol issues is getting reading to climb Mount Everest.

Lee Donald, a 41-year-old personal trainer, will be the first woman from Aberdeen, and seventh Scotswoman, to conquer the world’s highest mountain if she successfully completes it in March.

She told The P&J that travelling to Nepal to scale the famous 8,848.86 metre peak is a “lifelong dream” of hers.

“This is my journey from rock bottom to the top of the world,” she said.

Lee Donald hiking.
Lee Donald has been gearing up for her trip since last year. Image: Lee Donald.

Mrs Donald said her challenges started at secondary school and lasted until she became a personal trainer, which she credits with turning her life around.

“Through that journey of having an eating disorder and those kind of mental health issues, I chose alcohol as a way of dealing with things,” she said.

“One minute you think you can control it and the next minute it controls you.

“I just hit a very downhill spiral. I lived away from Aberdeen, a lot of work away, I went to university away from Aberdeen in Southampton, so I managed to hide a lot from my family and my friends.

‘Acknowledge it, accept it and speak about it’

“That’s the thing about an eating disorder, you become a professional liar because you don’t want people to find out. I kept a lot (of secrets) for many years, until I decided enough was enough.

“I knew that if I didn’t do something about it I wasn’t going to be here anymore.”

During her battles, Mrs Donald lost her front teeth, friends and memories, with the first step in her recovery being to “acknowledge it, accept it and speak about it”.

She added: “Through my recovery, I make it a point of being open and speaking about it to try and help other people. I’ve done videos and posts speaking about it and people just think, ‘oh, look at this super fit Lee Donald, she’s obviously never struggled in her life’.

Lee Donald on mountain.
Mrs Donald is ready to go. Image: Lee Donald.

“It’s quite nice for them to know I was where they were. I did struggle, I was overweight, underweight, struggled with my mental health and was dependent on alcohol, but I’ve still managed to rise above it by just putting in the work.”

The owner of Lee Donald Personal Training will be raising money for north-east cancer charity Friends of Anchor during her expedition, as well as raising awareness of mental health issues.

Mum of seven-year-old Léa and Jaxon, 4, Mrs Donald said she also aims to show her children “what you can achieve when you believe in yourself”.

Lee Donald with her two children and another woman.
Mrs Donald is a mum to two children, seven-year-old Léa and Jaxon, 4. Image: Lee Donald.

After deciding to climb Everest about a year and a half ago due to feeling like it was “now or never”, she has been putting in plenty of training in to make sure she is ready.

In February last year, she went on a winter skills coast on the west coast of Scotland, which included climbing Britain’s highest peak Ben Nevis.

Overseas, she managed to summit Mont Blanc in France – the highest mountain in western Europe – and Gran Paradiso in Italy in June.

Lee Donald hiking.
Last year Mrs Donald hiked in Scotland, France, Italy and Ecuador. Image: Lee Donald.

She also went to South America in September to undergo high altitude training in Ecuador.

There she climbed five volcanos, including the country’s tallest Chimborazo (whilst having gastroenteritis), which is situated in the Andes and stands at over 6,200m high.

Mrs Donald said that climbing Everest will show that she has “overcome everything” that has been thrown at her over the years.

‘Can’t get any higher’

“I’ve went from being rock bottom to the top of the world, you can’t get any higher than that,” she said.

“I have overcome all of my challenges, all of my setbacks, all of those hurdles and dark times that I’ve made it through. It is very symbolic for me and it means a lot.

“Just because you are where you are now doesn’t mean that’s where you need to stay.”

Conversation