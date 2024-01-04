Man wanted in connection with major UK drugs operation could have travelled to Wick or Thurso

A man wanted as part of the UK’s biggest ever law enforcement operation is known to have links to Wick and Thurso.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) has launched an appeal to trace David McAlpine in connection with an investigation into the distribution of class A and B drugs throughout the UK.

The 31-year-old is from Liverpool and also has links to St Helens and North Wales, as well as Wick and Thurso.

His last known address was a barge moored on a canal in Maghull, Sefton in Merseyside.

Members of the public are advised not to approach McAlpine and to report any sightings to the NCA.

Wanted man may be in Wick or Thurso

The NCA has shared two pictures of McAlpine, one where he has a shaved head and another where he had shoulder-length ginger hair.

He is described as being 6ft tall and of broad build and hazel eyes, with a scar on his forehead.

The investigation is part of Operation Venetic which is the biggest and most significant operation of its kind in the UK.

So far, £54 million of criminal cash, 77 firearms and more than two tonnes of drugs have been seized, and 746 arrests carried out.

The NCA response also led to the takedown of encrypted communications platform EncroChat – a secure instant messaging service used exclusively by criminals.

Mick Pope, NCA branch commander, said: “McAlpine will know he is wanted by the NCA and must be under significant stress.

“If he is reading this, I urge him to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the NCA immediately on 0370 496 7622.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers.