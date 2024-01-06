Christmas on Foula as island celebrations start 12 days later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas on Foula as island celebrations start 12 days later

The remote Shetland island marks Old Christmas, known locally as Yule, on January 6.

By Ellie Milne
Leona Gear and Robert Smith with their Foula family
Robert Smith (fourth along in the back row) and Leona Gear (front left) have shared their Yule memories ahead of another year of celebrations - which Robert almost missed because of the weather. Image: Leona Gear.

While many mark the end of the festive season on January 6, the date is a time for celebration on a remote Shetland island.

Past and present residents of Foula, located about 20 miles west of mainland Shetland, are keeping traditions alive by celebrating Old Christmas today.

Known locally as Yule, the customs of the day have changed over the years but it has always remained a day for families to come together – and receive presents from Santie, of course.

But why do some Shetlanders celebrate Christmas in January?

An aerial view of Foula – which is located about 20 miles west of mainland Shetland. Image: Shutterstock.

The tradition dates back to 1752 when the UK adopted the Gregorian calendar to be in line with the solar equinoxes.

At the time, Foula remained in the Julian calendar which meant Christmas and New Year would be observed 10 days later than the rest of the country.

The holidays were celebrated on January 5 and January 12 for many years until Foula introduced calendar changes in 1800.

As this was a leap year, Shetland Yule was then observed a day later on January 6, and has been celebrated on that day every year since.

Celebrating Yule on Foula

Foula may be home to just dozens of residents these days but the island population temporarily increases each January as people return for Yule.

Travelling across to the island is very dependent on the weather, which almost prevented many from being able to celebrate this year.

Robert Smith along with a third of the the population of Foula, flew over on the Islander plane on Friday ahead of the big day.

Leona Gear and Robert Smith with family on Foula in 2001
A 12-year-old Leona (centre) with her family on Foula in 2001, including a young Robert on the right. Image: Leona Gear.

He said: “We very nearly missed auld Christmas due to the wind but thankfully we made it just in time.

“A lot of residents like to spend ‘new Christmas’ on December 25 on the mainland with family who celebrate it, before returning to Foula to celebrate ‘auld Christmas’ on January 6.”

In the past, Yule celebrations would start in Shetland in mid-winter and last 24 days with a number of “unique” traditions.

These included games of “ba” with a pig’s bladder acting as a ball and group shooting excursions, as well as eating “scarfs” and sheep.

Two of the traditional foods Robert’s family always make around Christmas time are an old Foula recipe for treacle loaf and “broonies”, which he describes as a softer oatcake.

House next to sea on Foula
Residents of the remote island of Foula observe Old Christmas, also known as Yule, on January 6. Image: ANL/Shutterstock.

“Usually in the morning we have a fairly normal Christmas – opening presents, cooking a roast dinner, making trifle,” Robert said.

“Then in the afternoon people start visiting each other around the isle, bringing presents, glad tidings and often a dram.”

Keeping traditions alive

Robert’s cousin Leona Gear grew up in Foula and still marks Yule each year even though she has moved to Glasgow.

As her dad is from the island and her mum is from Orkney, she and her family have always celebrated Christmas Day and Yule.

“We would spend new Christmas with the Orkney family and then celebrate Yule at home,” she said.

“I still mark it every year. I’ll open half of my presents on January 6 and cook yet another Christmas dinner. We watch Christmas film and Santie comes.

“My Yule memories will look like most people’s Christmas celebrations, just on a different day.”

An isolated house amid fields on Foula with the sea in the distance
More people will be on Foula on Januray 6 as Yule is observed. Image: Shutterstock.

The 34-year-old also shared how the family would visit others on the island to enjoy music, sing songs and play guidicks – Shetland dialect riddles.

This was echoed by Robert: “There are a lot of musicians on the island and music gets played at these gatherings which can easily go on until the sun rises the next day.

“Old Yule used to be much more widely celebrated in Shetland but has become less popular among this generation. Many older folk still remember celebrating it tough.”

Rare ‘ice balls’ form over a loch in Shetland’s most remote island Foula

Conversation