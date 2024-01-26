Scottish TV presenter to host P&J’s prestigious charity gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Scottish TV presenter to host P&J’s prestigious charity gala

The P&J 275 Charity Gala is set to be an exclusive evening which will celebrate the history of The Press and Journal while raising funds for five north and north-east charities.

By Jack Ross
Isla Traquair - a regular on This Morning - will return to Aberdeen as a former P&J journalist, only this time as a host of The P&J 275 Charity Gala.
Isla Traquair - a regular on This Morning - will return to Aberdeen as a former P&J journalist, only this time as a host of The P&J 275 Charity Gala.

Scottish TV host and presenter Isla Traquair is set to host The P&J’s prestigious 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala.

Isla Traquair – a former P&J journalist – who is a regular face on ITV’s This Morning and produces her own chart topping hit podcast The Storyteller – will host The P&J 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala Homes.

The exclusive event will mark the 275 year history of The Press and Journal, while also celebrating the charities transforming our communities, on February 2 at Aberdeen’s world-class entertainment venue P&J Live.

Speaking on returning to Aberdeen to host 275 Charity Gala, Isla said: “As a history buff it is an honour to come back and host an event with such significance in the world of journalism, while coming together with people from the local community to raise money for some incredible charities.”

Isla began working as a P&J journalist after entering a competition which offered an in-house training opportunity.

She spent five years working with the company as a journalist and quickly developed a speciality in crime reporting.

Isla’s gripping podcast series The Storyteller explores some of the most intriguing true crime cases, taking listeners on a journey and looks at crimes in history.

The Storyteller’s first series – which was released in 2020 – reached number one position in the iTunes True Crime chart.

Isla also regularly features on ITV’s This Morning and has also worked on The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Set to be an inspirational evening, the gala will shine a light on The P&J’s charity partners and raise funds for the 275 Community Fund with a silent auction and a raffle.

Graphic shows the five charity partners that The P&J 275 Community Fund is raising money for, including Friends of Anchor and Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
The P&J 275 Community Fund is raising money for five charity partners.

The five charity partners who will benefit from the 275 Community Fund include Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

The P&J 275 Community Fund was established as part of The P&J’s 275th anniversary celebrations and the total raised at the end of the year will be split equally between the five charities.

Headline sponsor for the charity gala Cala Homes have been established in the north-east for 149 years.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (North), said: “We are proud to be headline sponsor of The P&J 275 Charity Gala.

“At Cala, having been established right here in Aberdeen in 1875, community spirit and support are part of who we are, therefore we are honoured to be part of this fantastic event which celebrates incredible charities across the north-east.”

Waterfront – one of the UK’s biggest event bands – will entertain hundreds at the charity gala with a high energy live set, while guests will also be able to enjoy an evening of fine dining, drinks and more.

You can buy tickets for The P&J 275 Charity Gala here.

More from News

Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert: North-east is hotbed of creative enterprise
Sean Niven admitted letting forth a barrage of homophobic abuse towards police. Image: LinkedIn/DC Thomson.
Oil worker fined over vile homophobic abuse towards police officers
The Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, (Amr Nabil, AP)
Global trade disrupted by Red Sea attacks and low water in Panama Canal, UN…
Sag-Aftra defends Alec Baldwin: ‘An actor’s job is not to be a firearms expert’ (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Sag-Aftra defends Alec Baldwin: ‘An actor’s job is not to be a firearms expert’
Stephan Jaeger watches his tee shot on the seventh hole of the North Course at Torrey Pines during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament in San Diego (Gregory Bull, AP)
Stephan Jaeger snatches top spot in San Diego after final hole eagle
Sofia Richie Grainge ‘can’t wait for next chapter of life’ revealing pregnancy (Debby Wong/Alamy/PA)
Sofia Richie Grainge ‘can’t wait for next chapter of life’ revealing pregnancy
A sign for Holman Correctional Facility in Alabama (Kim Chandler, AP)
Alabama executes man with nitrogen gas using new method for the first time
Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore ahead of the scheduled execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday (Kim Chandler, AP)
US Supreme Court rules Alabama can proceed with first execution by nitrogen gas
Holocaust survivor Ivan Shaw at his home in north London, ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day (Lucy North/PA)
Holocaust survivor urges people to ‘stand up against hatred and prejudice’
Bobby Berk details reasons behind difficult decision to exit Queer Eye (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/PA)
Bobby Berk details reasons behind difficult decision to exit Queer Eye