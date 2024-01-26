Scottish TV presenter to host P&J’s prestigious charity gala

Scottish TV host and presenter Isla Traquair is set to host The P&J’s prestigious 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala.

Isla Traquair – a former P&J journalist – who is a regular face on ITV’s This Morning and produces her own chart topping hit podcast The Storyteller – will host The P&J 275 Charity Gala in association with Cala Homes.

The exclusive event will mark the 275 year history of The Press and Journal, while also celebrating the charities transforming our communities, on February 2 at Aberdeen’s world-class entertainment venue P&J Live.

Speaking on returning to Aberdeen to host 275 Charity Gala, Isla said: “As a history buff it is an honour to come back and host an event with such significance in the world of journalism, while coming together with people from the local community to raise money for some incredible charities.”

Isla began working as a P&J journalist after entering a competition which offered an in-house training opportunity.

She spent five years working with the company as a journalist and quickly developed a speciality in crime reporting.

Isla’s gripping podcast series The Storyteller explores some of the most intriguing true crime cases, taking listeners on a journey and looks at crimes in history.

The Storyteller’s first series – which was released in 2020 – reached number one position in the iTunes True Crime chart.

Isla also regularly features on ITV’s This Morning and has also worked on The Oprah Winfrey Network.

Set to be an inspirational evening, the gala will shine a light on The P&J’s charity partners and raise funds for the 275 Community Fund with a silent auction and a raffle.

The five charity partners who will benefit from the 275 Community Fund include Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, Friends of Anchor, Munlochy Animal Aid, Save Bon Accord Baths and SurfABLE Scotland.

The P&J 275 Community Fund was established as part of The P&J’s 275th anniversary celebrations and the total raised at the end of the year will be split equally between the five charities.

Headline sponsor for the charity gala Cala Homes have been established in the north-east for 149 years.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes (North), said: “We are proud to be headline sponsor of The P&J 275 Charity Gala.

“At Cala, having been established right here in Aberdeen in 1875, community spirit and support are part of who we are, therefore we are honoured to be part of this fantastic event which celebrates incredible charities across the north-east.”

Waterfront – one of the UK’s biggest event bands – will entertain hundreds at the charity gala with a high energy live set, while guests will also be able to enjoy an evening of fine dining, drinks and more.

You can buy tickets for The P&J 275 Charity Gala here.