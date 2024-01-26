Martin Gilbert: North-east is hotbed of creative enterprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Gilbert: North-east is hotbed of creative enterprise

Video games, art, fashion, technology - you name it, our region has it.

Martin Gilbert
Martin Gilbert. Image: Savills
By Martin Gilbert

The start of a new year, with its feeling of rebirth, is an obvious time to focus on creativity.

Most creative people are also entrepreneurs, in one way or another.

Even the greatest artists sold their paintings and their output is a good fit with capitalism, whose purpose is wealth creation.

The creative industries today contribute more than £5 billion to the Scottish economy.

They comprise more than 15,000 businesses employing in excess of 70,000 people, not counting freelancers and students.

In this column back in 2022 I mentioned that Aberdeenshire hosts 10 cultural festivals. I’m pretty sure that figure is now out of date, with so many new initiatives emerging.”

For policy purposes the Scottish Government has identified 16 distinct industries within the creative sector, ranging from computer games to crafts, architecture to fashion and textiles, and advertising to heritage, alongside 10 other categories.

Among the most important and innovative sectors is the computer games development industry, with 162 Scottish companies employing 2,338 permanent and full-time equivalent creative staff. Games development contributes around £350 million to Scotland’s economy.

Promo for new mobile game Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers.
Elgin firm Hunted Cow Games is part oa a fast-growing game development community in the north and north-east. It has teamed up with international publisher Tilting Pointt to produce a new mobile game based on the Monsterverse series. Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers is due to be released this year. Image: Hunted Cow Studios

Well-known developers in Aberdeen include Firefly Studios – creators of the Bafta-nominated Stronghold series – and Common Profyt Games, based at Aberdeen University, which is developing a game based on the city’s records of the plague.

Other innovative studios include Brilliant Skies – originally based in Glasgow but now firmly established in Aberdeen – and vK Games, a 2020 startup, specialising in video game and apps development.

Andrew Mulholland, founder and director of leading game developer Hunted Cow Games.
Andrew Mulholland, founder and director of leading game developer Hunted Cow Games. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There’s activity beyond the city too, such as Hunted Cow Games, based in Elgin for the past 20 years. It has attracted more than seven million players to its games, on PCs, Macs and mobile devices.

The creative industries are key economic drivers in the north-east. Banff-based Rachael Brown, co-founder in 2019 of the Creative Entrepreneurs Club (CEC), which already has nearly 4,000 members across Scotland, told The Press and Journal recently the region’s creative output is worth more than tourism, agriculture and fisheries combined.

So, besides the massive contribution the creative industries make to human wellbeing, they’re also big business. The CEC network teamed up with Outer Spaces, which helps artists find affordable or free studio and exhibition space. There are now 40 studios serving more than 500 artists.

North-East visual arts ‘flourishing’

The visual arts are flourishing in the north-east. Work by local artist Catriona Yates has been selected as the first to be showcased in the revamped Merchant Exchange suites being developed in the Merchant Quarter by SRE Group.

Last year’s Aberdeen Art Fair featured more than 200 artists, with paintings priced from £50 to more than £20,000. This year’s fair will run from August 30-September 1.

Aberdeen Art Fair.
Aberdeen Art Fair. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

But the event with the most public impact is the annual Nuart Aberdeen Street Art Festival, which last year – its sixth – attracted artists from around the world, including Spain, France, Poland, the US and Brazil. The artists created eight new murals alongside four street works.

Nuart brightens up the Granite City and we can look forward to more colour and excitement this summer.

Nuart brightens up Aberdeen.
Nuart brightens up Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Another creative sector in which the north-east is innovating is the fashion industry.

Aberdeen Fashion Week is scheduled to start on April 6 this year. Last year it showcased original couture, with entrants from as far away as Bangladesh, but also featuring many local labels, including Kemunto, from Peterculter and Tblaque Official, as well as children’s outfits by Zira Topher.

An innovation was the participation of young designers from Robert Gordon’s College.

Its namesake, Robert Gordon University, offers a BA Honours course in fashion management.

Aberdeen Fashion Week.
Aberdeen Fashion Week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The fashion industry has a far-flung outreach.

If Dons supporters thought Aberdeen Football Club mascot Angus the Bull smartened his image last season, it was because Latvian-born designer Tince Benmouhoub – owner of TINCCE Fashion in the city – worked with Aberdeen University to remake his outfit.

Pittodrie fashion icon Angus The Bull at the 2023 Viaplay Scottish League Cup final between Aberdeen and Rangers.
Pittodrie fashion icon Angus The Bull at the 2023 Viaplay Scottish League Cup final between Aberdeen and Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

There’s no shortage of local support for creativity entrepreneurs, with North East Scotland College offering courses in computer games design and a pathway to the burgeoning Esports sector.

And, of course, One Tech Hub in Aberdeen provides umbrella support for tech start-ups of every kind.

For performance art, Aberdeen Arts Centre, based in the former North Parish Church, is a busy venue for shows as varied, this year, as The Jersey Beats and The Addams Family.

One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.
One Tech Hub in Aberdeen provides umbrella support for tech start-ups of every kind. Image: Opportunity North East

One of the most impressive is the crime fiction festival Granite Noir, referencing Scots’ appreciation of Nordic Noir crime writing.

Promo for this year's Granite Noir festival, featuring actor David Suchet.
Promo for this year’s Granite Noir festival. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

Granite Noir, scheduled to take place this year from February 20-25, includes a short story competition for aspiring crime writers, in collaboration with the P&J and Evening Express.

The highlight of Granite Noir this year will be David Suchet discussing his world-famous role as Hercule Poirot.

All these initiatives and many more demonstrate the north-east’s major contribution to Scotland’s booming creative industries.

Martin Gilbert is co-founder and former chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management and chairman of AssetCo, Toscafund and Revolut.

