Seven injured and one taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Glencoe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Seven injured and one taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Glencoe

The A82 was partially blocked for almost three hours following the accident at Glencoe Visitor Centre.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Seven people were injured and one was taken to hospital following a crash on the A82 near Glencoe Visitor Centre. Image: Google Maps
Seven people were injured and one was taken to hospital following a crash on the A82 near Glencoe Visitor Centre. Image: Google Maps

A person was hospitalised and seven people injured following a crash on the A92 at Glencoe.

Paramedics rushed to the incident near Glencoe Visitor Centre just before 1pm today.

The A82 was partially closed in both directions between Glencoe and Altnafeadh, but has since reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Services spokesman said: “We received a call from police to attend a road traffic collision on the A82, south of Glencoe.

“We dispatched several resources, treating seven patients on scene while one patient was transported to Belford Hospital.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

More from News

Cole Palmer has made a big impression since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea (Zac Goodwin/PA)
‘My responsibility’ that Cole Palmer left Manchester City – Pep Guardiola
Tiger Woods could not complete his second round (Ryan Sun/AP)
Tiger Woods withdraws during PGA Tour return due to illness
Russia’s federal prison service has said Alexei Navalny is dead (Moscow City Court via AP, File)
Navalny was likely killed to crush dissent before Russian election, says expert
The top UN court in The Hague rejected a request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah (AP Photo/Patrick Post, File)
UN court rejects South African request for urgent measures to safeguard Rafah
The drugs seized at Cork Port (Gardai/PA)
Drugs worth 32.8m euros seized at Cork Port
Donald Trump has been handed a penalty £288 million in his civil fraud case (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Donald Trump fined 364 million dollars in civil fraud case
People take part in a protest opposite the Russian Embassy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Protesters gather outside Russian Embassy following Alexei Navalny’s death
Israel’s defence chief says military ‘thoroughly planning’ offensive (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israel’s defence chief says military ‘thoroughly planning’ offensive in Rafah
A candlelight vigil was held for victims of a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Two youths charged over shooting at Kansas City Super Bowl parade
BBC director-general Tim Davie (Jacob King/PA)
BBC boss Tim Davie addresses ‘antisemitic behaviour’ in note to staff