News Seven injured and one taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Glencoe The A82 was partially blocked for almost three hours following the accident at Glencoe Visitor Centre. By Alberto Lejarraga February 16 2024, 3:24 pm February 16 2024, 3:24 pm Share Seven injured and one taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Glencoe Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6376696/a82-accident-glencoe-visitor-centre/ Copy Link Seven people were injured and one was taken to hospital following a crash on the A82 near Glencoe Visitor Centre. Image: Google Maps A person was hospitalised and seven people injured following a crash on the A92 at Glencoe. Paramedics rushed to the incident near Glencoe Visitor Centre just before 1pm today. The A82 was partially closed in both directions between Glencoe and Altnafeadh, but has since reopened. A Scottish Ambulance Services spokesman said: “We received a call from police to attend a road traffic collision on the A82, south of Glencoe. “We dispatched several resources, treating seven patients on scene while one patient was transported to Belford Hospital.” Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.