Seven injured and one taken to hospital after crash on A82 at Glencoe

A person was hospitalised and seven people injured following a crash on the A92 at Glencoe.

Paramedics rushed to the incident near Glencoe Visitor Centre just before 1pm today.

The A82 was partially closed in both directions between Glencoe and Altnafeadh, but has since reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Services spokesman said: “We received a call from police to attend a road traffic collision on the A82, south of Glencoe.

“We dispatched several resources, treating seven patients on scene while one patient was transported to Belford Hospital.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.