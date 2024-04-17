Flagship Royal Bank of Scotland branches in Aberdeen and Inverness to close

Two flagship Royal Bank of Scotland branches in the north of Scotland are set to close.

Aberdeen’s St Nicholas Street and Inverness’s Eastgate shopping centre locations have been earmarked for closure by the Natwest Group.

The bank in New Deer will also shut, as well as the Inverness chief office on Harbour Road.

On the bank’s website, the closing date for the St Nicholas branch has been confirmed as October 9 while the New Deer site will shut on September 26.

No closing dates are provided for the Inverness branches.

105 people employed by the banking giant are said to be affected, while a further 18 of 86 banks across the UK will also be closing their doors.

‘More customers banking online than ever’

An RBS spokesperson said they would be supporting those who are affected by the closures.

They also explained that people’s banking habits are changing.

“Our customers are using digital banking more than ever before – over 80% of our active current account holders now use our digital services and over 97% of retail accounts with us are now opened online,” they said.

“While we are increasingly engaging our customers digitally, our branch network remains important to us.

“We commit to no further review of our Royal Bank of Scotland branch network until at least 2026.

“But we know that a small number of people are not yet comfortable with it, which is why we are proactively reaching out to support them with this transition, having made over 200,000 calls last year.

“We also have experts that they can speak to for support and guidance.”

Closure provides further blow to Aberdeen’s Union Street

The news of the closure will come as bad news to those concerned with the health of the Granite Mile.

The Royal Bank of Scotland currently occupies a large pillared building on the corner of St Nicholas Street at Union Street.

Today’s RBS announcement follows the departure of Marks and Spencer which is moving to a bigger Union Square location next year.