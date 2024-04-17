Farmer’s daughter Laura appointed head of Health Hut at Thainstone

A farmer’s daughter from near Turriff has taken over the reins of the Health Hut at Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

Laura Lumsden, who is a nurse and health visitor, has taken over from nurse Irene Scott who was the face behind the initiative successfully delivered by RSABI and ANM Group.

Since August last year, Health Huts have been held at many main events at Thainstone including the Royal Northern Spring Show.

Around 400 blood pressures have been taken as well as around 300 cholesterol and blood sugar tests.

In addition, a range of advice on wellbeing has been provided and farmers have been encouraged to seek further professional advice where necessary.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive said: “Particularly at this time of year it is too easy for farmers to neglect their own health and ignore early warning signs of something which could be serious.

“When you factor in long working hours, tiredness, and isolation it is too easy to not get around to making a medical appointment.

“In reality, the sooner they take action, the better the chances are of being able to improve things.”

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group added: “We are delighted to see this initiative with RSABI move to a new stage with Laura stepping up to take over as Health Hut nurse.

“Our thanks to Irene for getting the project off to such a strong start – we are looking forward to helping more customers in the months to come.”

Laura says she sees the initiative as “a real force for change and good in the farming community.”

She said: “Farmers give so much to their communities but unfortunately, they don’t tend to take the best care of themselves – the farm takes priority.

‘Force for change’ says nurse and health visitor Laura

“My dad is an example of this. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure which then led to health complications.

“He didn’t go to the health centre but if there had been something like a Health Hut back then, I think he might have gone there to get checked out and it could have been picked up earlier.”

Laura is looking forward to attending many local shows with ANM Group through the summer.

No appointment is needed for the Health Hut at Thainstone.

During the coming weeks RSABI will be announcing the next phase of the project with a range of new Health Huts at marts set to appear across the country.