Farmer’s daughter Laura appointed head of Health Hut at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmer’s daughter Laura appointed head of Health Hut at Thainstone

Laura Lumsden is a nurse and health visitor from near Turriff.

By Katrina Macarthur
Laura Lumsden pictured on the family farm near Turriff.
Laura Lumsden pictured on the family farm near Turriff.

A farmer’s daughter from near Turriff has taken over the reins of the Health Hut at Thainstone Centre near Inverurie.

Laura Lumsden, who is a nurse and health visitor, has taken over from nurse Irene Scott who was the face behind the initiative successfully delivered by RSABI and ANM Group.

Since August last year, Health Huts have been held at many main events at Thainstone including the Royal Northern Spring Show.

Around 400 blood pressures have been taken as well as around 300 cholesterol and blood sugar tests.

In addition, a range of advice on wellbeing has been provided and farmers have been encouraged to seek further professional advice where necessary.

400 blood pressure and 300 cholesterol blood sugar tests carried out at Thainstone

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive said: “Particularly at this time of year it is too easy for farmers to neglect their own health and ignore early warning signs of something which could be serious.

“When you factor in long working hours, tiredness, and isolation it is too easy to not get around to making a medical appointment.

“In reality, the sooner they take action, the better the chances are of being able to improve things.”

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group added: “We are delighted to see this initiative with RSABI move to a new stage with Laura stepping up to take over as Health Hut nurse.

“Our thanks to Irene for getting the project off to such a strong start – we are looking forward to helping more customers in the months to come.”

Laura says she sees the initiative as “a real force for change and good in the farming community.”

She said: “Farmers give so much to their communities but unfortunately, they don’t tend to take the best care of themselves – the farm takes priority.

‘Force for change’ says nurse and health visitor Laura

“My dad is an example of this. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure which then led to health complications.

“He didn’t go to the health centre but if there had been something like a Health Hut back then, I think he might have gone there to get checked out and it could have been picked up earlier.”

Laura is looking forward to attending many local shows with ANM Group through the summer.

No appointment is needed for the Health Hut at Thainstone.

During the coming weeks RSABI will be announcing the next phase of the project with a range of new Health Huts at marts set to appear across the country.

More from Farming

A ewe died in the attack and now her two lambs are without a mother. Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire farmer says 'dog owner in denial' over sheep attack
Duncan Shaw of DS Shaw, Newton of Ballunie Farm, Kettins, ploughing stubble in 2021, with a John Deere 6215R and 5-furrow Kverneland plough.
Contracting price rises 'inevitable' this spring, says industry body
Andrew Rafferty, back row, fourth from right, with family, local vets and farmers. Picture by James Alastair Kendall.
Highly regarded vet, Andrew Rafferty, retires with thanks from farming community
Wilma Wood was hailed for her work at Orkney Mart.
Orkney Mart's Wilma retires after 46 years service
Fields like this one near Inverness have turned black with mud as persistent rain impacts spring crop production. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'A right sair fecht': Disease cases on the rise, crops not planted and lambs…
From left, Mike Singer of Balgownie, with Douglas Fraser, finance director of MacGregor Industrial Supplies.
15 jobs saved as Balgownie agricultural machinery business bought over
The Crofting Commission's plan will focus on three key areas such as raising awareness, promoting engagement and facilitating re-letting.
Crofting Commission set to improve re-letting of crofts
The government says this consultation seeks views on use of bovine EID in Scotland,
Consultation finally launched for EID cattle tagging
Left to right, Johnny Hogg, Murray White, Lucy Little, Rachel Snody-Scott, Graham Laing and Tom Henderson.
Local NFU Mutual agencies return as headline sponsors of Black Isle Show
Aimee Budge presents the Bryden Budge Memorial Trophy to Hubert Moar, with Fiona Nicholson from sponsors Garriock Bros, and judge James Morrison, right.
Record levels achieved at spring show and sale in Lerwick