Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen bishop Anne Dyer accused of making ‘baseless’ violence allegation

By David Mackay
September 8, 2021, 12:32 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 5:11 pm
Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney. Photo: DCT Media
Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney. Photo: DCT Media

An Aberdeen bishop who has been urged to resign amid “bullying” allegations has been accused of making “baseless” accusations of a church member threatening her.

The Right Rev Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney, commissioned an independent review into recent difficulties within her diocese of the Scottish Episcopal Church.

However, it is understood the report, which remains confidential, has uncovered allegations of Mrs Dyer “bullying” other members.

It is reported that the review has urged her to stand down.

Now The Times has reported that the report also includes allegations Mrs Dyer made “baseless” accusations a church organist threatened her with violence.

Anne Dyer, Bishop of Aberdeen and Orkney. Photo: DCT Media

It is alleged the bishop gave evidence as part of the process that she locked herself in the vestry at St Andrew’s Cathedral convinced she was going to be attacked by Christopher Cromar.

However, it is reported that after investigating her statement it was found there was “no evidence” of threatened violence – only a threat to speak to a journalist.

The Times reports Mr Cromar is now considering legal action about the threat, which has been reported as “damaging” and “baseless”.

The church has stressed there are differing reviews about the independent review.

However, it has said the process has raised “serious issues and concerns”.

Moving forward

The Scottish Episcopal Church has said it has no comment to make on allegations.

The Most Reverend Mark Strange, Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, who is primus of the church, said: “If Mr Cromar feels the need to take legal advice over comments he alleges have been made, then that is a matter for him to explore with his lawyer.”

Following the publication of The Times article, the College of Bishops released a statement saying confidential information being “leaked” to the public has “exacerbated tensions within the Diocese”.

They wrote: “From the outset, the College’s intention has been to support all members of the Diocese in being able to move forward. It has listened carefully to views expressed recently and has had the benefit of external advice on future steps.

“The College is aware that certain voices within the Diocese appear not to have been adequately heard in the Torrance report.

“Therefore, it intends to adjust the emphasis of the next stage of review and move to an independent process of mediation in the Diocese to ensure that all positions are represented and to enable the Diocese as a whole to move forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]