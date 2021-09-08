New defibrillators for three north-east communities as part of Men’s Shed scheme

Three men’s sheds across the north-east have been given a life-saving piece of kit as part of a new national initiative.

The Scottish Men’s Shed Association (SMSA) has joined forces with St Andrew’s First Aid to provide defibrillators to groups across the country.

Sudden cardiac arrests affect seven million people a year worldwide, with no warning and no pattern.

Now men’s sheds in Peterhead, Inverurie and Aberchirder have been given the machine – worth around £1,500 each – for free, not only to ensure the safety of members but also the wider community.

Ten groups across Scotland were given the kit, which will be kept in outdoor cabinets to ensure the public can access them 24-hours a day.

Peace of mind for all

Jim Dorman, director of campaigns and public engagement at St Andrew’s First Aid, said he hopes having the devices at hand will bring members and the community greater “peace of mind.”

“Knowing that these vital pieces of equipment will be available to both members of the 10 sheds and to the wider communities will hopefully bring considerable peace of mind,” he said.

“With every minute that passes following a cardiac arrest, the chance of survival drops by 10%. Swift use of a defibrillator is all the difference needed to significantly increase a person’s chance of survival.

“We are delighted to donate these defibrillators to help more communities save lives.”

Where can these devices can be found?

The defibs have now been distributed to the following 10 men’s sheds: