Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Arts body backs under-fire Janey Godley after offensive tweets row

By Jamie Hall
September 8, 2021, 1:50 pm Updated: September 9, 2021, 2:05 pm
Janey Godley will be part of APA's panto this year
Janey Godley will be part of APA's panto this year

Aberdeen Performing Arts has backed controversial pantomime star Janey Godley in a row over offensive posts on social media.

The body had been urged to rethink its decision to cast Ms Godley in this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast after it was revealed she had posted tweets using derogatory terms about disabled people.

She had also referred to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster as an insult, and north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden wrote to APA questioning her suitability for the role.

However, the organisation’s chairman Chris Pike said it would continue to support Ms Godley.

“Panto by convention is topical but it is a scripted, acting role, not a stand-up gig and Janey Godley is cast as an actor playing a role,” he said.

“We approve the script and make a judgement call about content.

“In response to Douglas Lumsden’s comments about the use of public money to fund Janey Godley in panto, 88% of our annual turnover is earned income.

“Our panto is a commercial production and is not underwritten or subsidised by the public purse.

“The profits generated go entirely towards reducing our reliance on public subsidy and to fund our charitable work. The response to our casting announcement resulted in exceptional sales.”

After the posts were revealed, Ms Godley – who is also being paid around £10,000 to front a Scottish Government Covid-19 campaign – apologised and claimed some of them had been faked.

“There are tweets from my past social media that are horridly offensive, I believe in progress not perfection and I am far from perfect,” she said.

“People have every right to go through my social media and see what values I hold and to find hurtful phrases and statements is shocking, I am deeply sorry to everyone I offended.

“Comedy is no excuse to use disgusting and hurtful words that affect people and I know many of you expected better of me.

“I apologise for every single word that upset people, I should have blocked and reported the accounts that threatened me and not replied with abhorrent heckles.

“There are fake tweets created to damage my reputation but the ones I wrote I take responsibility for.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal