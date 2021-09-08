Arts body backs under-fire Janey Godley after offensive tweets row

Aberdeen Performing Arts has backed controversial pantomime star Janey Godley in a row over offensive posts on social media.

The body had been urged to rethink its decision to cast Ms Godley in this year’s production of Beauty and the Beast after it was revealed she had posted tweets using derogatory terms about disabled people.

She had also referred to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster as an insult, and north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden wrote to APA questioning her suitability for the role.

However, the organisation’s chairman Chris Pike said it would continue to support Ms Godley.

“Panto by convention is topical but it is a scripted, acting role, not a stand-up gig and Janey Godley is cast as an actor playing a role,” he said.

“We approve the script and make a judgement call about content.

“In response to Douglas Lumsden’s comments about the use of public money to fund Janey Godley in panto, 88% of our annual turnover is earned income.

“Our panto is a commercial production and is not underwritten or subsidised by the public purse.

“The profits generated go entirely towards reducing our reliance on public subsidy and to fund our charitable work. The response to our casting announcement resulted in exceptional sales.”

After the posts were revealed, Ms Godley – who is also being paid around £10,000 to front a Scottish Government Covid-19 campaign – apologised and claimed some of them had been faked.

“There are tweets from my past social media that are horridly offensive, I believe in progress not perfection and I am far from perfect,” she said.

“People have every right to go through my social media and see what values I hold and to find hurtful phrases and statements is shocking, I am deeply sorry to everyone I offended.

“Comedy is no excuse to use disgusting and hurtful words that affect people and I know many of you expected better of me.

“I apologise for every single word that upset people, I should have blocked and reported the accounts that threatened me and not replied with abhorrent heckles.

“There are fake tweets created to damage my reputation but the ones I wrote I take responsibility for.”