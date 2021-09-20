Blue is the colour: Navy, Cobalt and Delft make an impact for interiors

Why so blue? All of a sudden it’s popping up all over for interiors, from furniture to cookware, ornaments to table linen.

This season’s blues have a definite masculinity to them, with Navy, Cobalt and Delft more prominent than powdery, paler shades of the Cornflower or Duck Egg persuasion.

This boldness is in complete contrast to last year’s late summer trend for girly hues of dusky pink and pale golds, so perhaps we are more than ready for something with a little more oomph.

The trick with blue is balance, because it behaves so differently depending on the light source.

In sunny, south-facing rooms with lots natural light, blue can look fresh and cheerful but in shady, or north-facing rooms, the effect can be cold and overpowering.

That’s not to say we can’t use blue in certain rooms, just that we might have to use less of it, so instead of painting an entire wall, just paint a bookcase.

Nest is among the high street retailers to be big on blue at the moment, mixing it up with copper and wood.

Nest spokeswoman Olivia Betts told YL why blue is such a popular choice for interiors.

“Whether it’s brilliant blue skies or the inky depths of the ocean, the colour blue is found in abundance in the natural world,” she said.

“The perfect choice for creating a calming interior, blue helps us to bring a little of the great outdoors into our interiors and certain blue tones have even been found to help steady breathing, bring down blood pressure and encourage relaxation.”

Our top picks: