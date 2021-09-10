Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for new gym to muscle into Stonehaven town centre

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
September 10, 2021, 5:11 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 5:19 pm
Andrew Bowie has welcomed the plans for a new Stonehaven gym. Picture by Kenny Elrick

An abandoned shop in the centre of Stonehaven could be given a new lease of life as a gym.

Impact Fitness has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to transform the former KeyStore on Allardice Street into a mecca for fitness fans.

The large empty unit, just across from the town’s Market Square, has been lying vacant for almost 18 months.

It was placed on the market at a cost of £40,000 per year to rent.

And now, as town centres come to life once more following lockdown, plans are being formed to revive the building and create new jobs.

Empty shops an eyesore

Local MP Andrew Bowie is in favour of the vacant building being brought back into use.

He said: “It’s a good site that would probably be suitable for a whole host of businesses.

“Obviously the planning consideration is for the council to decide. But no one wants to see empty shops in a thriving town like Stonehaven.”

In previous years the building was occupied by Spar and featured fast food chain Subway.

Stonehaven residents could soon have a new gym to look forward to visiting.

Floor plans show that the ground floor will be converted into a gym space with class areas and a studio room.

Changing facilities will be on the first floor while toilets, storage space, staff facilities and a physio room would be on the second floor.

Planning documents indicate that the new gym would be open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm.

The new venue would provide five new jobs with space for up to 30 gym users and five in the physio area.

Who is Impact Fitness?

Impact Fitness has been going since 2014.

The firm currently has a studio in Montrose and its team of trainers offer personal training sessions and various classes including kickboxing, boxercise and circuits.

