Plans for new gym to muscle into Stonehaven town centre

An abandoned shop in the centre of Stonehaven could be given a new lease of life as a gym.

Impact Fitness has applied to Aberdeenshire Council for permission to transform the former KeyStore on Allardice Street into a mecca for fitness fans.

The large empty unit, just across from the town’s Market Square, has been lying vacant for almost 18 months.

It was placed on the market at a cost of £40,000 per year to rent.

And now, as town centres come to life once more following lockdown, plans are being formed to revive the building and create new jobs.

Empty shops an eyesore

Local MP Andrew Bowie is in favour of the vacant building being brought back into use.

He said: “It’s a good site that would probably be suitable for a whole host of businesses.

“Obviously the planning consideration is for the council to decide. But no one wants to see empty shops in a thriving town like Stonehaven.”

In previous years the building was occupied by Spar and featured fast food chain Subway.

Floor plans show that the ground floor will be converted into a gym space with class areas and a studio room.

Changing facilities will be on the first floor while toilets, storage space, staff facilities and a physio room would be on the second floor.

Planning documents indicate that the new gym would be open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm.

The new venue would provide five new jobs with space for up to 30 gym users and five in the physio area.

Who is Impact Fitness?

Impact Fitness has been going since 2014.

The firm currently has a studio in Montrose and its team of trainers offer personal training sessions and various classes including kickboxing, boxercise and circuits.