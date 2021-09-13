Tour of Britain can build ‘legacy’ for global events to be held in Aberdeen

Council bosses have pledged to “boost Aberdeen’s economy” by hosting more large-scale events following the success of the Tour of Britain.

The final stage of the UK’s top cycle race was held in the north-east yesterday, with thousands of people turning out to see the world’s top cyclists battle it out.

Bosses at Aberdeen City Council want the event to be part of a “legacy for the future”.

As part of that, they are determined to host more large-scale events, including the first stage of next year’s tour.

Tour of Britain builds ‘legacy for future’

“I think we have known for a while that if we put events on in the city, people will come out and support it,” said council leader Jenny Laing.

“It’s inspired, particularly our young people, around active travel and cycling. It’s not often you get to see top sportspeople right there in front of you.

“We want to make sure we are building a legacy for the future. It will also be a spectacular event next year when we have the Grand Depart from Aberdeen.

“We want to make sure we are moving forward economically and that’s why we will continue bringing events of this stature to Aberdeen.”

Region showcased to global audience

The tour’s arrival in the north-east has, according to Mrs Laing, shown the best the north-east has to offer to the world.

Hopes are high among local leaders that the event could lead to a tourism boom in the region, with television pictures beamed to millions around the world.

Race organisers also believe it has the potential to inspire the sports stars of the future.

“We saw huge crowds coming out to support it, a super finish at the end and it showcased Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to a wider audience,” Mrs Laing said.

“Particularly after the last 18 months, people want to have a bit of positivity and colour in the city and the Tour of Britain has delivered that for us.”