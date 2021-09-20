Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 70 prisoners isolating amid fresh Covid outbreak at HMP Grampian

By Danny McKay
September 20, 2021, 2:36 pm Updated: September 20, 2021, 3:07 pm
HMP Grampian.
HMP Grampian.

More than 70 prisoners have been forced to isolate due to a Covid outbreak at HMP Grampian.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has confirmed nearly two dozen prisoners at the Peterhead super jail have tested positive for coronavirus.

At present there are 21 confirmed cases among inmates, with 16 of those displaying symptoms and the other five remaining asymptomatic.

As a result, a total of 72 prisoners, including those who have tested positive, are currently isolating in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

To put the figures in context, HMP Grampian has a capacity of 474 prisoners, and usually holds around 450-460.

The outbreak led to disruption at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today, with a number of people who had been remanded in custody unable to appear either in person or via video link for sentencing.

It’s not the first time HMP Grampian has been hit by Covid.

In January, staff and inmates were affected in what was thought to be part of a wider outbreak at the Peterhead site, which involved 27 people testing positive between November 11 and then.

And in February, 40 prisoners were self-isolating when a wing of the prison was forced to go into lockdown.

