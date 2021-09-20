NHS Grampian Covid test data delayed after being hit by ‘internal IT issue’

An issue with NHS Grampian’s IT network that led to a delay in Covid test data being forwarded to the national system has been resolved.

The problem struck the health board at the weekend, and meant no lab files had been submitted since Saturday – a fact acknowledged on the Scottish Government’s ‘daily data’ site showing the latest coronavirus statistics.

The page says “investigation into this issue is ongoing”, but NHS Grampian has confirmed the data backlog has been cleared.

A spokeswoman said: “A temporary internal IT issue resulted in a delay in forwarding test data to the national system.

“This issue has been resolved, results are now being transferred correctly out of NHS Grampian and the backlog has been cleared.”

What do today’s statistics show?

According to the latest figures, the number of people in NHS Grampian hospitals with Covid has dropped to 60.

Yesterday’s figure of 64 was the highest recorded in the area since February 9.

Among those 64 patients with Covid, 13 were in intensive care – the most in NHS Grampian since January 15, around the peak of the second wave.

However, that number has dropped down to 11 today.

Across Scotland, 2,917 new coronavirus cases were recorded, which is a fall of more than 900 from the day before.

There are 1,088 people being treated in Scottish hospitals with Covid, the highest figure since February 22, and 97 of them are in the ICU – a fall of three from yesterday.

No new deaths were recorded, though registrar offices are generally closed on weekends.