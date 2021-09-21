Sky internet and television outage in Aberdeen – here are the postcodes affected

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without any internet and satellite television due to issues with provision from Sky.

Sky, which offers home telephone and television service as well as broadband internet, has received reports of users having issues connecting to their service in Aberdeen.

At the moment, there are eight postcodes affected by the outage including Rosemount, Northfield and Mastrick and Torry.

Some properties in the suburbs of Aberdeen also appear to be affected.

The provider has published a chart showing the number of reports received in the last 24 hours from users in Aberdeen and nearby areas to explain the issues.

According to Sky, an outage is determined when the number of reports are higher than the baseline, represented by the red line.

All the postcodes reported to be affected by the outage are AB16, AB15, AB24, AB10, AB25, AB22, AB11 and AB21.