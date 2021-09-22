Emergency services called to two-vehicle crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum

Emergency services attended a two-vehicle crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the vehicles crashed on the A947, just south of the junction on the A920 shortly before 4.30pm.

She added: “Emergency services attended and one woman was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“The road was closed while both vehicles were recovered.”

Two fire appliances were in attendance with crews using stabilisation equipment and cutting tools. The crews left the scene shortly before 6pm.

While the road was closed traffic built up around the area with pictures showing many people leaving their stationary vehicles.

It is understood that the road has now reopened.

