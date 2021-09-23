Folk legend to raise the curtain at first-ever Braemar Folk Festival

A new north-east music festival promises to bring folk tunes and fun to the heart of the Cairngorms.

The inaugural Braemar Folk Festival will take place next weekend, with neo-trad Project Smok among the acts lined up to play.

Opening up the three-days of entertainment on October 1 will be folk legend Peggy Seeger and her son Calum MacColl at St Margaret’s Church.

The performance features as part of their First Farewell Tour, and the audience can look forward to tracks from her extensive back catalogue.

Project Smok – comprising of instrumentalists Pablo Laufuente, Ewan Baird and BBC Young Trad Musician of the Year 2020, Ali Levack – will rock on October 2.

Young folk talent will play around the village

Some of Scotland’s hottest young folk talent — the Tom Campbell Trio and Chloe Bryce, Luc McNally and Megan MacDonald — will lead jam sessions in pub venues throughout the village throughout the weekend.

A number of workshops for visitors to the festival will also be available to all ages and abilities.

Organised by local arts trust St Margaret’s Braemar, it is hoped Braemar Folk Festival will become an annual event.

St Margaret’s trustee and folk festival organiser Fergus Mutch said: “I’m really excited to see the Braemar Folk Festival come to life and we cannot wait to welcome audiences to Deeside for some sensational live music.

“Peggy Seeger is a living legend — a virtuoso musician and captivating performer — and she’ll be joined in concert with her son Calum for what will be a truly unforgettable night.

“Project Smok will turn the volume up on Saturday with their trademark arrangements of driving tunes, showcasing the very best of what Scotland’s young trad scene has to offer.

“On top of that, with workshops and jam sessions taking place from Friday to Sunday, there will be great opportunities for everyone to get involved, learn some new skills and enjoy themselves.

“There’s a great lineup and a great weekend in store, so be sure to book your tickets now.”