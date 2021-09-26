Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On The Beat: Be honest with yourself – are you really fit to drive?

By Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley
September 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, Constable Daniel Baird and Constable Calum Jamieson.
Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, Constable Daniel Baird and Constable Calum Jamieson.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley, of the road police division, says that difficult conversations must be had with family members if you suspect they are not able to drive safely anymore.

We all have a responsibility in society and must work together and do what we can to keep each other safe.

My team patrols the north-east and we are passionate about road safety. We also attend incidents on the roads and investigate all fatal collisions.

When someone dies on the road the impact is profound for all those involved and their families and friends.

Collisions happen for a number of reasons but predominantly they are due to driver error and so it is of the utmost importance that all road users take personal responsibility to ensure that they are fit to drive or ride.

Not having enough rest, illness and medication can impact on everyone’s fitness to drive.

While older drivers tend to have a lot of driving experience, as we age, our eyesight may deteriorate, reflexes may not be as sharp, and spatial awareness or ability to concentrate may diminish.

This doesn’t necessarily mean you need to stop driving later in life, but there are steps you should take to ensure many safe driving years ahead.

For example, speak to your GP if you are concerned about your mobility, health or medication affecting your ability to drive safely.

We should all make sure our vision is to the required standard for driving, so please remember you need to be able to read a car number plate 20 metres away.

When we stop drivers, we will check you can do this so please wear your glasses or contact lenses when you are driving if you need them.

Have your eyes checked at the optician.  In Scotland, those over the age of 60 may receive a free eye test each year and those between 16 and 59 every two years.

As a driver with many years experience, I do recognise that giving up your licence may be a difficult decision.

Tough conversations with family members

Families may also be aware that loved ones are struggling to drive safely but find that this is a difficult subject to broach.

You may be aware that your driving is not as good as it once was.

Remember it is every driver’s responsibility to ensure they are fit to drive every time they get behind the wheel.

If a fatal collision occurs and the actions of the driver who caused it are deemed to be dangerous then prosecution is likely and circumstances such as the fitness of the driver will be taken into account.

If found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving the driver can be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.

I would urge people to talk openly and honestly regarding whether they think each other is safe to be driving.

Whilst the conversation may at times be difficult, the consequences of not doing so could be far worse.

