Shell warns of dent to cash from rising gas and electricity prices Shell (LON: RDSA) has warned that it expects cash flow to be “significantly impacted” by soaring prices for gas and electricity.

Business leaders urge Boris Johnson to back Acorn CCUS in Aberdeenshire Scottish business leaders have joined forces with billionaire Sir Ian Wood to demand the North-east is made the centre of plans to decarbonise the UK energy system.

Green financing on the rise Extreme and tragic weather has brought the issue of climate change back to the spotlight, reinforcing why the issue needs to be top of the global political agenda.