Police release new information on missing man believed to have travelled to Glencoe

By Lauren Robertson
September 25, 2021, 12:21 pm
Missing man Alan Taylor.

Police have revealed new information as the search for a missing man believed to have travelled to the Glencoe area continues.

Alan Taylor was last seen Wednesday September 8 in South Tay Street in Dundee.

He was reported missing on Tuesday September 21.

The 57-year-old’s car was found in the Glencoe area, police have now specified that it was in The Three Sisters layby.

It is a grey Fiat Punto with the registration plate TN07 OWK.

The car has been in the layby since September 9.

Mr Taylor is described as being around 5ft 7ins and of slim build.

He has short greying hair and wears glasses.

It has also been newly revealed that police believe Mr Taylor may be dressed in full camouflage clothing. 

Police are appealing for anyone who saw Mr Taylor at The Three Sisters or the surrounding areas to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 1374 of September 21.

