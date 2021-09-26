Police close off section of Aberdeen city centre park By Lauren Robertson September 26, 2021, 12:08 pm Updated: September 26, 2021, 3:54 pm Police in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens. Picture by Kenny Elrick. An area of Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen has been taped off by police. Reports suggest there have been police in the park since the early hours of Sunday morning. Pictures from the scene show officers searching through the leaves and grass alongside one of the park’s paths, but the reason for their presence is currently unknown. At least two officers are also standing guard at separate entrances to the gardens. Police in Bon Accord Terrace Gardens. Picture by Kenny Elrick. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close