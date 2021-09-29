Two people due at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after car and quantity of fuel stolen

September 29, 2021, 10:35 amUpdated: September 29, 2021, 11:39 am
A man and woman have been charged after a car – and fuel – was stolen from the Rosemount area of Aberdeen.
The pair, both aged 24, are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.
Police say the car and fuel theft happened on Wednesday, September 22.
Officers from the Aberdeen #CityCentrePST have arrested a 24 year old man & women in connection with theft of a motor car from #Rosemount area, theft of fuel, disqualified driving and other offences. Both will kept in custody for court. pic.twitter.com/BudMq62gfJ