Police hunt driver who failed to stop after hitting pedestrian in Newmachar

By Ellie Milne
October 3, 2021, 9:18 pm
Police are appealing for information about the incident

Witnesses are being asked to assist police in tracing a driver who failed to stop after hitting a pedestrian in an Aberdeenshire town.

The driver of a black Audi vehicle hit a male pedestrian who has minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The incident took place on Oldmeldrum Road in Newmachar at around 4.50pm on Friday, October 1.

Constable Amy Taylor, from the Garioch Community Policing Team, said: “Thankfully the male pedestrian only has minor injuries as a result of the collision.

“I am appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation, in particular a male motorcyclist who stopped to assist the male pedestrian at the time of the incident.

“I would also appeal to anyone else who was in the area near to the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 2630 of October 1, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

