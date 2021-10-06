Man’s cannabis farm discovered as cops investigate humming sound and running water

A man’s cannabis cultivation was discovered by police investigating a humming noise and sound of running water coming from his flat.

Kyle Bullamore, 24, fled the scene through a window when cops came calling at his address on Sandilands Drive in Aberdeen.

Officers had been conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area in relation to another matter when a member of the public approached them over the noises.

After receiving no answer when knocking on the door, the police forced entry and discovered the 10 cannabis plants.

‘It transpired the accused had exited through a window’

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “On Saturday, October 24 2020, police were carrying out house-to-house enquiries on Sandilands Drive, Aberdeen in relation to an unrelated matter.

“They were approached by a member of the public who said she could hear running water and a humming sound coming from the locus.”

She said officers could hear the water and forced entry when there was no reply at the door “to ensure the welfare of the occupants”.

Ms MacVicar added: “Inside, they saw a cannabis cultivation consisting of 10 plants at a mature stage of growth.”

In addition to the plants, worth a maximum of £8,100, 271.1g of cannabis was also found, worth up to £4,500.

The fiscal depute said: “While in the locus, it transpired the accused had exited through a window. He was traced nearby.”

Bullamore, of Sandilands Drive, pled guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of cannabis on a single day on October 24.

Bullamore grew cannabis to support his own habit

Defence agent Mike Monro said the value of the plants given was an absolute maximum, and it was “more likely to be £3,500”.

He said his client had previously been able to afford his cannabis habit, but had encountered “job difficulties” due to lockdown.

Bullamore “effectively locked himself down” and “read up on how to produce cannabis and bought equipment”.

Mr Monro explained the sounds heard were water for the plants and electricity used for heating and lighting.

He added: “It was largely to keep himself in cannabis, but he can’t dispute, if the occasion occurred and allowed, he would then supply.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan ordered Bullamore to carry out 125 hours of unpaid work.