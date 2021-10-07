Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Appeal decision over A-listed status of city high-rises expected within weeks

By Jamie Hall
October 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Eight blocks - including Virginia Court and Marischal Court - were listed by HES.

A two-year wrangle over the controversial decision to give eight city high-rises A-listed status could be resolved within weeks.

In October 2019, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) announced its intention to grant A-listed status to the Brutalist multi-storey buildings, which it claims are of “outstanding historic significance”.

The blocks – Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court and Greig Court – officially became listed earlier this year.

It means they have the same protected status as iconic buildings such as Marischal College and the Music Hall.

Aberdeen City Council immediately lodged an appeal with the DPEA, the Scottish Government’s planning appeals department, claiming it would affect its ability to carry out maintenance and repairs.

Hutcheon Court was also listed by HES.

Officials also questioned whether the buildings met the criteria for listed status to be granted in the first place.

Now public documents show DPEA bosses are aiming to have made their decision on the appeal by November 8.

Why were high-rises listed?

The eight blocks were granted listed status because HES – the public body responsible for protecting the country’s heritage – regards them as having “outstanding importance” to the nation’s history.

It plans to use them to tell the story of how Scotland emerged from the Second World War, and described them as “some of the finest examples of social housing in Scotland”.

However, the decision was met with fury in the city, with Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart – at the time the Scottish Government’s housing minister – branding it “ludicrous”.

Kevin Stewart MSP described the call as “ludicrous”.

Douglas Lumsden MSP, the then-co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, added it was “the craziest decision people in this city will have ever heard”.

The council itself claimed the decision to grant protected status would “present significant challenges for the council as corporate landlord”, as well as the negative public view of the buildings in the city.

What is appeal latest?

The appeal was put on hold because of Covid-19 restrictions as the council’s archives, as well as Central Library where much of the information needed to build its case, were closed.

However, city officials have now been able to submit documents to the DPEA through their lawyer, Montagu Evans LLP.

In the meantime, residents have already been provided with draft guidance aimed at answering questions they may have regarding listed building consent or planning permission.

Councillors from the ruling administration declined to comment on the latest developments, while HES previously said it was “awaiting the DPEA’s decision”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]