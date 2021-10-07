Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire siblings who lost their dad to appear on BBC’s Countryfile to share their story

By Kirstin Tait
October 7, 2021, 5:38 pm Updated: October 7, 2021, 5:38 pm
Alisa, Finn and family. Supplied by BBC.

Two siblings from Aberdeenshire will appear on the BBC’s Countryfile to share their inspirational story following the loss of their dad.

Alisa, 18 and Finn, 16, lost their dad Dave to cancer in November 2020, just months before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now almost two years on, the siblings will take part in this year’s Countryfile Ramble to raise money for Children in Need.

The charity supports Archie’s Child Bereavement Service, based in Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, who supported the pair through the heart-breaking time in their lives.

Alisa, Finn and support worker Carolyn embarking on their ramble. Supplied by BBC.

Archie’s Child Bereavement Service deliver a bespoke service for children and young people to help manage their grief and understand their trauma.

Alisa, a keen traditional storyteller and folk singer, said the charity was “incredible” after support worker Carolyn helped her to work on coping mechanisms after witnessing her dad’s passing.

Also speaking of his gratitude, Finn, a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, said: “Carolyn talks to me like an adult, not a child, and I find that really helpful.

“I’ve struggled with my feelings and she’s really helped me to develop emotional literacy – I can’t thank her enough.”

‘Loneliness is compounded’

Carolyn, bereavement support worker at Archie’s Child Bereavement Services added: “Lockdown has really changed the dynamics of grief and bereavement for many children.

“Grief is very isolating anyway, but combined with lockdown, the loneliness is compounded.”

In order to raise awareness and money for Children in Need, who have given almost £100,000 to the north-east charity, the brother and sister will don their walking boots and embark on a picturesque journey in Stonehaven – all while sharing their inspirational story.

The pair will be joined by TV presenter Charlotte Smith as they explore the beautiful Stonehaven coastline and venture to Dunnottar Castle as part of the Countryfile Ramble.

The show will be broadcast at 6pm on Sunday, October 24 which will showcase presenters and young people tackling routes across the UK from Northern Ireland to the Cotswolds.

Alisa, Finn and their family. Supplied by BBC.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, Children in Need funds 17 projects to the value of £1,306,334.

Over the course of six years, ramblers have raised more than £10.3million for the Children in Need.

This year will see the participants take on ramble challenges in some of the nation’s most exquisite locations including Helvellyn in the Lake District, Cwmcarn Forest in South Wales, the Mendip Hills in Somerset, Holkham in Norfolk and Londonderry in Northern Ireland.

Members of the public are also encouraged to get involved by taking part in their own sponsored rambles to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Full details on how to get involved are available at by clicking here.

