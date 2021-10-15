STEM in the Park: Youngsters can watch STEM subjects headline in parks across the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

STEM in the Park: Youngsters can watch STEM subjects headline in parks across the north-east

By Daniel Boal
October 15, 2021, 1:11 pm Updated: October 15, 2021, 1:30 pm

Youngsters will be able to explore science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) activities at a number of parks across the north-east.

Organised by TechFest and energy company TAQA, STEM in the Park will be putting on activities in city green spaces throughout October.

The traveling show will visit five different parks in as many days and is hoping to engage all ages with a number of science workshops.

Starting at Duthie Park on October 18, they will move to Hazelhead Park, Seaton Park, Aberdeen beach and finally Westburn Park on October 22.

Play equipment used to explain scientific concepts

The STEM in the Park sessions will make use of playground equipment in order to investigate scientific concepts.

Holding tight to the park roundabouts, youngsters will experience gravity and centrifugal force first hand.

No booking is required to attend STEM in the Park and volunteers from TechFest and TAQA will be on hand to guide and support throughout each activity.

Sarah Chew, managing director of TechFest said: “TechFest is passionate about continuous learning, and showing not just young ones, but the whole family how we can learn about STEM through everyday activity.

“The last 18 months have been difficult, particularly for young people, and we’re thankful to TAQA for supporting this idea for families to work together to learn about science using outdoor park equipment.

“We’d encourage families to come along to the parks, work their way through our activities book and learn about science in a fun and engaging way.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]